Writing is a Discipline as well as an Art

I write every single day.

I write because it’s my sorta job and absolute passion. When my sons were born, I stepped away from teaching and decided that I would pursue my interest in telling stories. I started here with this blog, but dabbled in online writing groups and National Novel Writing Month. In the beginning, I was told (or read) over and over again the only advice that really matters: Writers write. Writers read. Every day. If you want to get better, you have to write and you have to read.

So I do. I write every day and I read every day. Sometimes for freelance. Sometimes for this blog. Sometimes for my church. Sometimes for my fiction. I learned a lot along the way and I still have a whole hell of a lot to do.

This space is for the little bursts of inspiration I have and tidbits of hints or help for anyone looking for them. I’m not an expert. There are many out there who I love and look up to. But if I can share even a small bit of something I know and it’s helpful to you, then I’m happy to serve.

Happy writing!