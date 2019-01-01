I love what I love, and when I love something, I try to share

There is too much to consume in the world. Lord knows I’m bad at discerning what I need and what I really don’t. I enjoy sharing the things I love most, and I am also happy to review products that I am affiliated with or that are offered to me.

These posts are sometimes sponsored (clearly labeled), and sometimes not. No matter what, they are always my full and honest opinion. I try my best to take very high-quality photos and am even starting to do video with my reviews. Looking for something interesting to read, wear, try, cook? Hopefully these reviews will be helpful!