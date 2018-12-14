[Quiet Thoughts] See you in January

Photo: Coffee Santa done tol’ me that I need a break. And I was like, nah, Santa, I can do this! And he was like, chil’, you can’t even walk right now. Look at yah! Hobblin’ mess! And I was like, Santa! I’m gettin’ around. And he was like, if you don’t take this break… and I was like, fine, Coffee Santa, I’mma take my break. And then he told me I could have coffee and I was very glad.

The Christmas cards are all in their envelopes. Tomorrow, I’m going to give the Post Office a whole bunch of money for stamps and send these things on their merry way. This is the latest I’ve ever gotten these done. It’s just been that kind of December.

Of course, they’ll mostly get to their destinations by Christmas. A few west coast friends might get theirs the day after. I think everyone will live. While I strive for perfection, I don’t always achieve it. Either way, I’m sitting here with a big burden off of my shoulders. Alls I gotta do now is get everything else done. Christmas is not far enough away.

BUT: The Husband’s second sock is halfway done (heel flap will get done tomorrow morning, I hope). The baby quilt must be in the mail by Monday and I’m doing the binding, so that should be done by the end of the weekend. And then the charted knitting for my sister’s scarf is going by pretty quickly. It’ll be done by Christmas morning. It might finished on Christmas Eve, but it’ll get done.

It’s wrap-time, Dear Reader. I’m sure you’re starting to do the same calculus. How much can do you do with the remaining hours until the holiday? What can you simply set aside until after it’s all over? What can you set aside now and really look forward to getting back to in the New Year? It’s all about rebalancing an unbalanced life at the moment.

My Quiet Thoughts are about all that is left to do and just how much sanity I need to accomplish everything I need to between now and Christmas day. It will be a lot and I’m not going to get much sleep, but I know I can do it if I prioritize and focus.

And so, I’m going to take a little break from this here blog. This is my last post until January 14th.

Why the extended hiatus? Well, a few things: first, I’d like the opportunity to really sink into the break. I did a lot of writing this fall: for work, for church, for this blog, and for my fiction. My muse needs some time to recharge. I want to read, I want to doodle, I want to ponder without too much pressure to produce. I need time to recharge because in 2019, I have works to edit and then submit, I have a novel I’m committed to continuing (I probably won’t finish it next year, but who knows?), and other stories I’d like to write. Giving my muse a break means there will be many tales worth telling when we’re both ready. I also want to give this blog a facelift, an editorial calendar, an do some SEO stuff. You know, business. I haven’t done that in a long, long while. With the new WordPress update, this is a great opportunity to play with the robust new tools and pick a direction for the space.

And yes, the hiatus means I can be with my husband and children over the holiday without looking at the clock and feeling a deadline. Christmas is magic for my boys right now. I have 2 or 3 more years of this awesome sweetspot, and I don’t want to miss it.

It’s my plan to come back refreshed and with more to offer to you, Dear Reader. Whatever that may look like (I don’t know at the moment). I look forward to seeing what all you’ve been up to when I return as well!

I can leave you with wishes for the rest of the year and the one to come, right?

I wish you enough time to get everything you need done, and enough resources to make all of those things happen. We’re all drained and draining… I wish you the wellspring you need to have the energy, the funds, the know-how and the flexibility to accomplish everything you need to before the big day arrives.

I wish you, when the work is done, the opportunity to sit and enjoy everything that you’ve accomplished. I know that is a tall order, and it may be a fleeting moment, but I still wish it for you because I know you deserve it. I wish you that glorious moment when you can see what your good work has done for the people you love.

And you know what? I wish you at least one sincere thank you from someone who knows just how much you’ve put into the season.

I wish you a few good stories this season: one you hear, one you tell, and one you read. Let this be a season of new ideas wrapped into seemingly old stories, the characters well worn, but the experience somehow refreshed.

I wish you time for a little reflection and assessment: who are you right now? Who do you want to be tomorrow? What do you want 2019 to hold for you and what will you do to make good things happen for yourself? Do the work now so you can be delightfully surprised later. It’s your one precious life and a new year is coming. Reach out and grab hold, Dear Reader.

I wish you the opportunity to be brave and awesome, boldly stepping into the new year with dreams, song, and strength.

I wish you someone who will hold your hand and assure you that all is well. A loving partner, best friend, a wise mentor… let someone in and trust someone enough that when they say, “it’s going to be okay. You can do this,” you believe them. You believe them with all your heart. Make sure you return the favor. Be that person for someone and do that good work.

I wish you good food, good wine and better company. Bonus points if the food is homemade. Extra bonus points if the wine is a gift from a friend with good taste. Extra extra bonus points if your company knows just how to make you laugh.

I wish you rest.

I wish you laughter.

I wish you the understanding that you are loved beyond measure. What you’ve done this year has mattered. What you do in the next will matter even more. Because you have boldly lived your life, because you’ve been brave in the face of a crazy world, you’ve given other people permission to be their best selves, to live their best lives. Your good example makes room for others to do the same. You have been the light against darkness for someone in your life.

Your job is to shine on. Now and into the new year. Shine because you’re proud of your year’s journey. Shine because tomorrow holds a future that is unknown and yet full of hope and promise. Shine because if you do, others will follow your light and step boldly into the next year and face the challenges that await without fear. Shine because you are infinitely beautiful, Dear Reader. Shine because you can.

I will miss you, Dear Reader. But I’ll be back, soon. Rest and stillness are essential. I hope you are able to take a break as well. I look forward to returning and starting our adventures anew.

Until January 14th, take good care of yourself, Dear Reader. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. See you soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

