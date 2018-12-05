[Fail] Wednesdays are Brutal…

Photo: Ursa Major has his first gig next Sunday. He’ll be playing Silent Night at church with his favorite guitar player! He’s so excited! For the past two weeks, he’s been practicing the song every night and he has been practicing playing standing up, which is a different feel than having it in your lap!

Oh man, ya’ll… we’re only 5 days into December and I’m just… woooooo, ya’ll. For real.

First of all, I can’t even believe it’s Wednesday. I don’t actually know where my last two days went. I feel like I have packed every single second of the last two days with something to do and there is no end in sight.

I would love to dedicate proper time for a real post today, but I have to get dinner on the table before heading out for another evening thing. I’ve learned my lesson from last week and at least put up this post! I will create time on Friday to assure that I write a right and proper Quiet Thoughts this week.

If you’re a human who is busy because December is so demanding, please know that I’m in the trenches with you. I’m not drinking enough water, I’ve got a broken ankle, I’m not even going to get to eat the dinner I’m currently cooking, but I’m all up in this and I’m productive as hell. That’s what December is like right now. When you’re feeling like you’re the only one who is crazy-busy… don’t worry, you’ve got a crazy-busy friend in me!

Breathe. Drink water (I’m going to chug a glass right now). Keep it moving.

I’ll see you Friday for Quiet Thoughts, Dear Reader. Even if I snap both my ankles.

(So take care of yourself and don’t follow my bad example, hear?? Haha… seriously, take care.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

