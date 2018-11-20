Thanksgiving is Work, Ya’ll

Photo: The view outside my window right this very moment… 2nd snow of the season. It feels so… unnecessary…

I had every intention of writing yesterday, but the weather man spoiled my coffee with the forecast for today. Inches of snow, he said. Slushy roads and poor conditions, he said. So I decided that yesterday would be my day to do it all, because tomorrow is a half day and, as you can see, the weather outside is indeed frightful. I have Dear Readers who are east of here in Boston proper and they are looking outside their windows thinking “what snow? What is she talking about?” Welp, this is what country-living looks like… no heat shield for me.

Anyway, I dropped off my boys and went to four grocery stores yesterday. Wegmans, then H-Mart, then Costco and then Whole Foods because Costco didn’t have duck. I called Whole Foods in a panic. The guy set two aside for me and when I got there, he said, “you are really lucky. We only have 5 left. Next year, you can call ahead in, like, October, and we’ll have them reserved for you.” So noted, bearded hipster cutie. So noted. I’ll be calling on October 1st so as to never experience that blood pressure spike again.

If you are a person doing this preparation thing today, please feel the positive vibes I am sending in your direction. Yesterday was ridiculous. I don’t know why people choose Thanksgiving week to be their first ever time walking into a grocery store. Yesterday, I saw husbands with lists, meandering through aisles, scratching their heads as they looked at shelves with dumbfounded looks. Sometimes, I saw husbands and grandfathers together, standing side-by-side, list in hand, mouths open as if there was a secret password they were forgetting. I saw sisters walking side-by-side, chatting away as they walked down aisles at a leisurely pace. There were also single women on their cell-phones, either talking or texting while also walking at a pace unacceptable for the occasion.

People, it’s snowing and also it’s Thanksgiving! This is pro time, ya’ll! PRO TIME! You bench the folk who haven’t done this before. Set them up in front of the TV with some hot chocolate and then you get out there and get this done. This makes the whole process faster and smoother for all. Amen and amen.

And that was just Wegmans.

Lemme tell you about Costco:

I’ve never been to Costco during Thanksgiving week because I know better. But this year… Lordy… I have been do busy doing everything else. I think that if Dante were here to re-write Inferno, he would be utterly inspired by the Costco I walked into yesterday. I saw a woman almost get run over in the parking lot because she refused to pause for the 30 seconds needed for a person to get out of their parking space. She walked directly behind the clearly moving vehicle that she clearly saw, walking casually and without care. The car honked, the guy waiting for the parking space honked, the woman hit the car and cursed, we all started screaming. Lordy, Lord, it so wasn’t worth it.

Inside, the guy checking membership cards was behind accosted by a woman who wasn’t a member but wanted to shop anyway. There were samples at every major intersection, which means every intersection was clogged with carts without people, or people standing around nibbling on a cranberry scone stick. For some reason, clam chowder was on sale and on sample in more than one spot. Imagine walking into a space that smells like people, but also has a heavy miasma from thick, stewing clam chowder. Lordy, Lord, it wasn’t worth it!

I know, I know… it’s the holidays. We’re all crazy. I’m sure someone somewhere is writing a mean text about me and my own poor behavior yesterday. I deserve it.

The bottom line is I got it all done. The ducks. The stuff for a million breakfasts, lunches and dinners. The stuff for baking pumpkin pie with the boys tomorrow. The stuff for cinnamon rolls on Thursday morning. The booze upon booze to get us through the rest of the week. And you know what I forgot after all of that shopping, Dear Reader?

Cinnamon.

I know, right?

I got it this morning. That was just… dumb.

My reward for all that hard work yesterday is a quite, warm house today and nowhere I have to be until it’s time to pick up the boys from school. I warmed up a bunch of oils, put it in my hair, and my locs are twisted up, wrapped up, and enjoying a a little TLC. I think I’m going to do a retwist because my hair really needs it. I need to write today, and I will write today… but first, I’m taking care of myself.

Which is an invitation I’m extending to you, too, Dear Reader. Thanksgiving is work, and we know that a lot of the work falls on a small group of people. If you’re in for a week of work (good work, usually, until the in-laws show up 😉 ), I invite you to take an hour for yourself today or tomorrow. This week can be overwhelming for a multitude of reasons. A little quiet, a little moment to connect with yourself, can make all the difference.

I’ll write my usual Thanksgiving post tomorrow. And I’ll write some Quiet Thoughts on Friday, too. I’m here for you when you need to stare at your phone and ignore everybody, Dear Reader!

See you tomorrow. Travel safely, Dear Ready.

