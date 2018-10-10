[Fail] You Have One Job

Photo: Ursa Major. Home for Day 3 of whatever this is.

Currently, I’m a co-leader, a co-municipal liaison, a book club leader, a writing class teacher, a freelance writer, a fiction writer and a frantic crafter and oh, right, a blogger.

But actually and factually, I’m a Mom. “Just” a Mom.

Nothing brings you back to Job One than when one of your kids gets significantly sick. There is something about illness, real illness, the cuts you right at the knees and yanks you way back down to the basic, unyielding earth. Significant illness is a big neon sign with bold lettering reminding you: YOU CREATED LIFE. LIFE NEEDS YOUR ATTENTION. GET BACK HERE AND DO YOUR JOB.

So here I am, staring down Day Three of Job One. The work that I have to do is piling up, but Major isn’t getting better in a way I want him to.

Things will happen today. He’s resting comfortably on the couch, watching Netflix. Emails will be written, this freelance article will be drafted. Not only do I need a lesson plan for tomorrow, I need my own work to show as an example and I need copies for reading. Lordy. That’s going to be herculean today, but we’ll see.

And I have make-ahead lasagna I need to assemble and freeze?

One thing at a time. But for now, at least this post can be checked off.

I’m sorry I don’t have something longer, Dear Reader. I pray I’ll be here for a full Quiet Thoughts on Friday.

In the meantime, take care of yourself. Get a flu shot? (I don’t think this is the flu, but this is a good reminder).

I’ll see you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

