Rolling Right Along

Photo: So, when it comes to chocolate, I only get down with Ghirardelli because they are the absolute best. I only buy Ghirardelli brownie mix and I buy their chocolate chips when they are on sale. Matter of fact, I was in Stop & Shop this week, and all the chops are on sale, so I got two of each. Anyway, the are making cookie mixes now, too, and these are chocolate cookies with salted caramel in the middle. Yes they are absolutely delicious. Yes, you need to buy this mix and make it. No, there will never be enough of these cookies in the house. I will say, the yield is small: 13 cookies in the box. They have a recipe for smaller cookies for a higher yield, but… it’s impossible. So… get two boxes. I’m not being paid to tell you this, which is unfortunate. Still. You’re welcome.

I’m running a Rector Search Committee meeting tonight, so today was about getting stuff approved, printed, copied and put together. I then cut out leaves and other stuff to put up a bulletin board. There was a moment when I had a flashback to college days, making bulletin boards for my hallways when I was an RA. I’m not gonna lie: I really loathed making boards when I was at school. It was a small price to pay for the free room and board I was getting, yet I really considered it to be a waste of my time. But now… chatting with a friend about motherhood and marriage… cutting out leaves for a bulletin board was only of the more pleasant portions of my day.

It’s funny how that works: the things you do in your youth and how they translate to whatever you do as you get older. I was one of those kids who was always in a “leadership training” program when I was in school. From elementary school until college graduation, there was always a “leadership retreat” or special training or some sort of program or something I was in. When I was little, I thought I was special. When I was in high school, I thought I was weird (everyone else did ,too). When I was in college, I thought I was some affirmative action token. Now… whatever those things were… I’m mighty grateful for them. I do, actually, feel equipped to do this thing I’m doing.

It’s so very small scale, so relatively unimportant to the big world and its huge problems. But my church needs a rector and they asked me (and a group of highly capable others) to find one. Being asked to co-chair is an honor and significant work: for every 2 hours of meetings we have with our committee members, my co-chair and I are putting in 4-8 hours of work just the two of us. The results, though, are meetings where everyone comes away informed, feeling valued, with cohesive tasks and known deliverables. It hasn’t been easy, but it has been efficient and effective. That’s the best you can ask for for any project, massive or tiny. Lord, may we continue on this good path.

Ultimately, I think this is going to make me really tired, and really impatient when it’s time to stop being the boss and go back to being a follower again. 🙂 Stay-at-home mom is probably my safest, most secure occupation.

I don’t know why I’m feeling nostalgic for the old RA days. This is the time in August when I would have been preparing for move-in, orientation and first classes. We got to come back to campus almost a full week before everyone else came back. RA training was the best time of the year. I’ve always liked being “behind the scenes” prepping for things, setting up things, getting things ready so that others can enjoy a smooth experience, be it moving in, moving out, enjoying camp, starting school, or even getting a new rector for their church. There is something about this kind of service that makes me happy. It’s creative, important, but again, local in impact and scale. The fruits of all the labor are very evident right where the work is done. I can’t quite articulate why that’s particularly satisfying, but it is.

Anyway, I’m rambling.

I want to share one more quick thing, because I know I’m not the only crazy mom out there who is thinking ahead to all the stuff that Fall brings.

We were at our local Hallmark store and they already have their Christmas ornaments out.

I know, I know… don’t get me started! I was in there to get birthday cards for The Husband (who turns 35 on Sunday, the poor old fool!) and my aunt and uncle. Of course, I had to bring the boys with me and they went straight for the ornaments because they know everything makes sound.

I was trying to drag them away, but there was an attendant who was showing them how everything works… and I came across two things that I did think were cool. I refuse to purchase Christmas stuff in August, though. Yes, I’ve been doing holiday crafting since April, but that’s because I’m a slow knitter, ya’ll!

Anyway, this:

I’m going to have to get this for The Husband this year. It’s adorable. Star Wars is such a thing in this house and with the boys increasingly getting into the universe, The Husband is nerding out in new and fun ways. He’ll never say no to a thing with Jedi on it, and this, I think is fun enough to get.

And then this:

So, this hits me in the history-nerd and media-nerd spot. I have a thing about Steamboat Willie. Mickey turns the wheel and the reel on the bottom spins and lights up so you can see the animation. It’s just… I know, I’m nerdy. It’s worth going and looking at.

And for my Dear Readers who are Black, you should know that I did see Black Santas among the ornaments, which is always important to me. Every year, I’m looking for Black Santa and giving folk a hard time when I can’t find him.

But as I said… it’s August. I refused to make any purchases. It’s nice to know it’s all there, though. So next time you’re just window shopping, pop in and see what you can see.

Again, not paid to tell ya’ll any of that. Which is like… sigh… I’m doing this blogging thing wrong.

Dear Reader, it’s Wednesday and I’m running through my task list! How are you doing? I’m telling you, I expect to roll into Friday feeling like we all conquered the week. Let’s finish up strong, yes?

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.

