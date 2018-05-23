[Fail] A Note About Wednesdays

Photo: Ursa Minor made this piece of art at the Museum on Saturday. I loved watching it come together. Kinda makes me think of a wormhole…

Ok, so, Wednesdays. It’s becoming quite clear to me that when I re-teach this class in the Fall, I’ll need to make it on Tuesday or Thursday night so as to not compete with my blogging schedule. I don’t always blog in the evening, but what I’m finding is that class takes a lot of my mental bandwidth on Wednesdays. The result is a great class (yay!) but no mental energy to compose a post (boo!).

So, here is what I’m a’gonna do:

There are only three classes left. I think what I’m going to say is that Wednesdays might skipped for these last few weeks while I finish up teaching. If I can get a post up during the day, awesome. If I can’t, I am going to forgive myself and pray that ya’ll will forgive me, too.

The summer will present its own funkiness at some parts, and I’ll just explain as they come up.

No matter what, in September I’ll be back to full 3-posts a week schedule. I’ll teach my writing class again, but schedule it for Tuesday or Thursday.

And all will be well in bloggy land. 🙂

Thanks for your patience with me as I try to find new ways to drive myself crazy. I feel like I’m throwing a lot of stuff at the wall just to see what sticks. It could just be that the family is evolving and therefore this space will have to as well. But, I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I’m going to learn the lesson, do some adjusting, then go to bed.

Wednesday is a great day for that sort of thing anyway, right? Here’s to the pivot, Dear Reader. If you’re in need of one, make it. I’m here dancing with you for sure.

Thanks for your understanding, Dear Reader. Thanks for rolling with me and my cray.

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.

