Back to Normal (Sorta)

Photo: One flower turned into 15. The boys just kept picking them and putting them in my hair. I let Ursa Minor take a picture of their creation and that also turned into 15 or so photos on my phone. After they were done with their fun, I drove to McDonalds with my hair looking like this. Because that’s what you do when your sons festoon your locs with the local flora.

This here is one introvert who is mighty happy to be sitting in an empty, silent room! It was one hell of an extroverted weekend and all I want to do right now is be silent and silent and silent.

And that’s not on the menu, of course. There is so much more to be done, and that means more people to meet and projects to collaborate on!

I gave my sermon yesterday and it was very well received. My friends as First Teacher gave a presentation at church while I gave a sermon asking my congregation to find it in their hearts to support First Teacher’s mission. While the early service was intimate and receptive, allowing me to give a smooth reading of the remarks I’d written, the late service, which was full of familiar faces (and my parents) was more willing to react to the words I was saying, with little chuckles here and there, and gasps where appropriate. Because I was avoiding looking at places in the crowd, I lost my place a few times, which led to mistakes. It’s claimed they weren’t noticeable, but Lord… I dread listening to the recording in a few days.

Still, I’m proud of what I accomplished and I’m grateful for the warm reception from this group of people I’ve grown to love and respect. I am reminded that what you give is often what you get (not all the time, of course, because this world isn’t fair). I get a whole lot from this church community, more than I could have thought possible. It’s nice to give in return.

The best part of the weekend was having Mom and my step-father up for the weekend. It’s hard to get her up here after her horrible experience living here for a handful of years. The boys were really excited to share and spend time with them, showing them around, actin’ a fool when they could because they knew they’d get away with it… for me, it was nice to host and share tales, listening to news from home, sharing the silly things she has missed around here. We brainstormed solutions for my beach house problem, I whined and cried about the roof and the boiler, we schemed for potential vacations in 2019 (basically, this in-law disaster will never happen again), we talked about my sister and other relatives. After church, over brisket at a local BBQ joint, Mom tried to convince me to get into development. “You have every skill necessary to be a great fundraiser. If we were in Maryland, I know people who would hire you in a heartbeat!”

Ah, but we aren’t in Maryland, and I don’t know the first thing about fundraising. See you next lifetime, I guess.

I woke up this morning with a headache and a task list a mile long. I haven’t written any fiction in almost two weeks and I’m starting to twitch. Finding my way back to my story is going to be really hard this season, but I have to recommit or it is never going to get done. I love my story, and I want to see it to the end. Besides, I’ve got my 4 students and I have to set a good example for them! But Lord, this life…

I am very happy to say that we finally got approved for our home equity stuff. New roof, paved driveway and downstairs pantry can be accomplished. I’m feeling really relieved. These are the last “big” items we need to do to the house besides the boiler. I’m really looking forward to sharing the projects with you as we do it all! It’s going to be all HGTV up in here, but without the cute twin dudes… Which is too bad, because the cute twin dudes are cute.

Anyway,

I’m still coming down from it all. Need another day of quiet to put myself back together. There is so much more to write, but I’m out of words right now. I’m just going to let things be.

I’m here this week, though. I’m going to do everything I can not to put up a [fail] post. If I can accomplish a full week of blogging along with everything going on in my universe, I’ll be happy.

What do you need to do to say you’ve accomplished something this week, Dear Reader? Whatever it is, name it and work toward it. Let’s make it to Friday knowing we did at least one thing we wanted to do.

I’m here for you, Dear Reader. It’s going to get a fantastic week. Thank you for sharing a little bit of it with me.

Until Wednesday, take care.

