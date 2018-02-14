It wasn’t you or me today,
it wasn’t you or me.
We went out into the world and came back
spared from the bullet
spared from the terror
of errant guns.
It wasn’t our children today, Beloved.
It wasn’t our children today.
They got on the bus and returned.
We kissed them goodbye
and they came back to us
spared from the bullet
spared from the terror
of errant interpretations of ancient words.
They will post their standard lines
“thoughts and prayers”
for the wounded
and the grieving
and the terrorized.
They will do so without remembering
that prayer is an action
a promise
the start of a series of works to do.
To pray is to lay down burdens
to seek wisdom
to walk lighter
and enlightened.
Prayer is a call
to action
to understanding
to better.
Prayer is a request
for a better tomorrow.
And what of tomorrow, Beloved?
Could it be you or me?
It wasn’t you or me today,
it wasn’t our children.
But tomorrow?
What of tomorrow, Beloved?
I pray for your safety.
I pray with my call.
I pray with my letter.
I pray with my donation.
I pray with my vote.
I pray for you and me, Beloved.
I pray for our precious children.
One Reply to “It Just Keeps Happening”
Thank you for this. My heart aches for change. And sometimes all we can do is pray.