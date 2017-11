Welp, I’ve run out of day today. I spent my day chasing every task, and now I’m up against a deadline that I can’t push back any further. And when I’m done, I’ll need to go to bed because I have a very early wake-up tomorrow.

And so, I’m forced to put this [Fail] post. I’m sorry, Dear Reader. Poor planning and execution make for fails sometime. Please forgive me.

But I’ll be seeing you for Quiet Thoughts.