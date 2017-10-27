[Quiet Thoughts] Spiral Curriculum

Photo: Woke up yesterday morning, late and bleary-eyed, and began the process of obtaining coffee. Imagine my surprise when I reached into my sugar bowl, only to see this little jerk just a’hangin’ out, waiting for me. He had a buddy, too, who was attached to the coffee pot itself! I was too pissed and sleepy to kill them. To be clear, their death sentences would have been greatly justified. Of course, when The Husband came downstairs and I warned him off the sugar bowl, guess what? The spider was gone. So I looked like a moron. What a week.

It was a week for reintroducing Amy Winehouse and Corrine Bailey Rae to my regular playlist (and wondering why I’d taken them off. I mean, I guess the boys aren’t ready for Amy, but Corrine could have stayed!). I had to dig down deep to find the spark and light necessary to keep moving forward; learning something, trying something, gaining anything. I had to sing loudly in my car and dance here in my house. It was straight out of a good Shonda Rhimes script: music for me, played for me, danced to by me, sung by me. My voice, my movement, my reaching for joy. Sometimes, finding the spark is a physical exercise. I’m all for the stillness that comes with prayer and contemplation, the flicker of a candle, the controlled breathing of a mind and body resting in the powerful comfort of being present to something beautifully eternal… but from time to time, the stillness is so far away, so impossible to attempt, that it can only be reached through movement. Every time I sat still this week, I felt awful.

While last week was about absorbing the challenges, thinking about them and making plans for dealing with them, this week was all about action. Take action, get action, be action. Nothing was going to be resolved without deliberate decision-making and execution thereof. There was no time to wallow. That time had passed. The oil leak was resolved on Monday. The oil smell resolved Tuesday. Communication with school is increasing and seems to be clarifying. October invoices for my clients went out this afternoon. I have a plan of action for freelancing and I have some infrastructure to help. Some of it I’ll be writing about in a second. I have a manuscript due to my sister on the 1st, a second chapter of Silverwood blooming in a really beautiful way, and NaNoWriMo starts on Wednesday.

I am still here. I still have some ideas. I’m not quite sure where I’m going, but I still have the energy to wander in the dark for a while longer.

And you know what? I’m really proud of us. We handled that oil leak on our own with our own money. No parental help. No outside sources. That was our first home-related emergency since moving in and we did just fine. 2017 has been full of “firsts” for, each done at maximum adulting capacity: no parental visits, no parental money. It’s a good thing.

But I’m going to wake up on Monday and the question that’s going to come up loud and clear is “well, now what?”

Well, Monday I’ve gotta bake 40 gingerbread cookies and decorate them. And I’ve gotta make a batch of pumpkin spice play-dough large enough to split into 40 pieces. Because, you know, Classroom Mom for two classrooms. Thank God for the local Store O’ Everything, which had all of the hodgepodge I need to make it happen.

My Quiet Thoughts this week are about the idea that this life follows a spiral curriculum. The same sorts of challenges and roadblocks are thrown up time and again, but with increasing difficulty as we traverse the landscape and learn more about ourselves and the world. Be it parenting an inquisitive and sometimes inflexible child, doing the research and making the arrangements to do a thing that absolutely must be done, or re-learning how to move forward without having to rely on someone else, the solutions to these challenges come from lessons learned from past challenges conquered or failed. Sometimes it’s easy, because we’ve seen it before. We know how to vet contractors and hire them. We know what satisfying results look like. Sometimes, it’s ongoing and nuanced, like learning a new teacher and figuring out how to best serve Major, while teaching him to take active responsibility of his education. And then there is the daunting, like building my own writing career from nothing, defining my goals, measuring my success, and anticipating (and guarding against) my inevitable failures. It would be preferable to not have to tackle these things all at once. However we don’t have control over the lessons we have to learn and the time frame in which we have to learn them. The spiral moves ever forward, the next challenge ever around the corner.

It’s a moonlit night here in Massachusetts. The waxing half moon is beautiful in the clear night sky. The air is cool, bordering on cold. The trees are coming to peak color, bringing interest to day-to-day drives around the neighborhood. Rain came and went. More to come on Sunday. I look forward to sleep, and words, and crafting. On Sunday, I’m making Tony Danza’s meatball recipe. I’ll tell you how it goes.

On this clear, moonlit Friday, I have so many wishes for you, Dear Reader. First and foremost, I wish you a little time tonight to take a look up at the starry sky and catch a glimpse of the moon. I hope it fills you with wonder, and maybe think of a fellow sky-gazer in your life. I wish you a time to break out a favorite sweater or pair of socks, getting reacquainted with the warmth that it brings you, relishing in the texture, color and softness of it. I wish you something melty-cheesy this weekend: grilled cheese and a bowl of tomato soup, lasagna made by caring hands, onion soup with a ridiculous amount of Gruyere melted overtop. Life is always better with melty cheese, Dear Reader! I wish you cozy-up time with a really good book. I highly recommend Ken Follett’s A Column of Fire, which I’ve been listening to on audiobook when I’m in the van. It is so excellent! I also highly recommend The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin, which I am reading when I have quiet moments here in the house. It has quickly become one of my top favorite books of all time. I wish you a little time for dreaming and problem solving, allowing yourself the pleasurable pride of knowing how far you’ve come, and the special sort of fear that comes when you think of the possibilities of the future. Choose to move, digging deep for the spark that moves you forward. Once you’ve found your spark, then you can be still and revel in its glow. Remember that you are loved, Dear Reader. Just as your dreams can illuminate your path forward, so does your good example light the way for the others who watch and admire you. Even if a word of thanks is never spoken, do know that there is someone out there who is gratefully watching how you face the world, gleaning wisdom from what you do. So shine on, Dear Reader. Be bright. Be giving. Reaching out and bring people with you. Be powerful, overwhelming, good in this world.

Until Monday, reach out, shine on and take care.