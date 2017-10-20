[Quiet Thoughts] Of a Troubled Week

Photo: Mother Nature decide to lend us an extension of the playfort today, having a tree from our neighbor’s yard start a domino tumble of old tree trunks fall over, one of them toppling haphazardly over the stone fence. The little house The Husband made for our firewood has been toppled over—I believe it’s still intact, though. The boys couldn’t believe the sight when they got home and they have enjoyed standing on it. Major quickly did the math: “Daddy has to chop this up! He’s gonna have to get [neighbor’s] chain saw! Yeah!” Such a boy.

I have spent the entire week running. Just running. Weeks like this are natural, but knowing that doesn’t make them any easier. I’m sitting here on a Friday afternoon, looking at my children getting increasingly dusty dirt, and I’m just… dazed and confused, Dear Reader.

The Husband and I sat through three school-related meetings for Ursa Major this week. I think I can definitively say that I greatly dislike 1st grade. I think I can tentatively say that I don’t love Major’s first grade teacher. Without getting too specific about Major’s academic needs, I’ll simply say that I sat with two specialists this week and his teacher in three separate meetings and I’m feeling frustrated and deflated. Somewhere, something went wrong. My husband and I have fundamental disagreements about the degree of wrongness and the moment of wrong decision, but even he is feeling frustrated.

Longtime readers will recall that the whole entire reason why we started this long journey to the suburbs was in search of the right school for Ursa Major. Ursa Major has a certain kind of brain… his father’s brain. It works a little differently. He’s independent, he’s clever and witty, he’s a boy so he wants to move and wiggle… he’s got a vocabulary that I’m very proud of and he does math faster and better than I do. He learns best with opportunities to do tactile things: build, create, tinker… and he works best independently on his own time or with small groups. I knew pretty early that he’d do best in a Montessori school for his early years and some of ya’ll will remember that we went through interview processes with two excellent Montessori schools in the area. We were accepted into both, and each came with price-tags that were astronomical. The one with the $20,000 price-tag (for 3 half-days a week!) had the nerve to send us home with a pamphlet outlining student loans for K-12. I’m still heartbroken about it.

It would seem that it’s all coming back to haunt me. We’ve made thoughtful, difficult, sacrificial decisions in the years since those early interviews. It all brought us to this house in this community, ultimately to the elementary school that we’ve chosen and still pay for (remember, full day kindergarten isn’t free in my community). I have no doubt that we have provided our two sons the absolute best possible education we can afford to give them. And yet, I’ve got a 1st grader who is frustrated and who is being sent to specialists not because he’s incapable but because he’s not doing the work a certain way. He’s not a disruption, he’s not disrespectful, he’s actually a delight in class. But because he comes to the table with a brain that sees the problem in unexpected ways, he’s getting a whole lot of extra resources, but maybe not a lot understanding. I’ve got a very professional, veteran teacher who doesn’t seem to see my child’s abilities beyond the boxes she needs to check off on her assessment sheets.

It’s hard being a former teacher and a current mother. Everybody brings a hell of a lot to the parent-teacher conference table. I’ve been scaring suburban teachers since we got here, making not a few women turn a shade of red (I might or might not be keeping score). I remember what it was like to sit with parents and have to report about the performance of their child. There were the parents I feared, the ones I couldn’t wait to see… and as a parent, I now know all of the anxiety that comes with being on the other side of the table. All I can do is ask questions and decide how much I like the answers. My Quiet Thoughts are, indeed, not quiet at all. Mostly, I just as frustrated as it would seem my son is. I believe that this is just the beginning–that every year Major is just going to become increasingly frustrated with this learning environment. In some ways, I feel like we failed him by not getting him to the school that we knew could best teach him. My husband disagrees… there are no easy answers.

I feel like I’ve been running all week. Trouble to trouble to trouble. Our oil tank will be replaced next Tuesday to the tune of $1800. A team will come, pump the oil out, disassemble and destroy the tank, remove it from our home, and replace it with a new one. It’ll be done in a day. It’ll be all so quick and easy until I hand over the significant check.

When not worrying about my son or the oil tank, I’ve been trying to find ways to gather and reignite the pheonix ashes of the freelancing job I didn’t even know I wanted. I need new tools, I need time to execute my ideas, I need luck to find clientele, I need money to pay for the actions I’m taking. I wish I had degrees in completely different fields. I wish I had a mentor who could tell me all the mistakes I’m making. I wish I was home, surrounded by supportive community. I wish I had a call to look forward to on Sunday at 3. In the absence of those things, I’m going to do the best I can with the tools that I’ve got. I hope you’ll be kind and patient with me as I try a few things along the way.

My Dear Reader, it’s a beautiful day, full of brilliant color. Not too hot, not at all cold. This is a world that can take your breath away. Remember that there is a meteor shower to enjoy this weekend. I’m reminded that my troubles are small in comparison to our neighbors in Puerto Rico. I hope you’ll keep the people there in your prayers and give money for help if you haven’t already. As long as you do something, what you do is enough.

It is an October Friday in New England. The color season, the perfect time, the time of transition. On a night like tonight, there is nothing better to do but to marvel at the beauty, be thoughtful about what is beautiful in life, and be thankful for the warmth and the brilliance of it all. I wish you a little time staring out onto the changing landscape, taking in all that’s happening and remarking on the beautiful transition. Take some time to be still and silent and alone, taking it in. Then, if possible, share a little bit of it with your favorite person. I wish you warm cider with a cinnamon stick in it. I wish you your first good bowl of soup this weekend. I made this awesome soup last Friday and it was quick, easy and delicious! I wish you silly laughter over an inside joke, warm reception for thoughtful wisdom, and luxury of an excellent story told by a roaring fire. I wish you the opportunity to open your door in welcome or to flash your best smile to an interesting stranger across the room.

No matter what happens this weekend, I hope that you’ll remember that your infinite beauty doesn’t get left behind when you walk out the door. Hold your head up in confidence, shining brightly for all to see. Who you are matters and what you do makes a difference. Don’t shy away from what makes you brilliant and special. Remember that someone is watching, learning, and growing thanks to watching you (don’t let that scare you! It’s a good thing!). You are loved. Be sure to love in return. Reach out, Dear Reader. Be bold and do something good in the world this weekend.

I’m in awe of you. Thanks for keeping me motivated, even during the challenging weeks.

Until Monday, take care.