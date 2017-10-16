I’ll Not Be Consumed or Re-Labeled

Photo: I started my holiday-gift crafting back in late July. Three projects for three special people. The fruits of my labor are really starting to show now. I can’t show you everything, but I hope to give you a peek from time to time.

I woke up this morning to the #metoo hashtag and immediately felt an unease. Here we are again, reducing humanity and all of its complexities, to a hashtag. And this, the trauma of sexual harassment and/or assault, of all things… it really made me angry. I went about my morning thinking about what bothered me about the hashtag, and then it came to me.

I shouldn’t have to be a victim or a survivor for a man to see my humanity. By outing myself using the hashtag, I open myself up to a new label and interpretation by the men who consume it on my timeline. Why is that necessary? Why does the new vulnerable label of “victim” somehow make me more presentable to those who should see me as equal, whole and human? And to be clear, the presentation of vulnerability and weakness so as to be worthy of “protection” is usually a privilege given to white women. Black women are rarely, if ever, offered that. I have no intention of putting up my trauma to be consumed, interpreted in a biased lens and then, ultimately, dismissed.

My humanity, which should be whole and undeniable no matter my status of victim or survivor, should not be questioned. Nor should it be vetted via the participation of my own outing.

My stories and traumas are not for consumption, contemplation or even affirmation. We tell women that it’s “brave” for them to tell their stories. Perhaps that is true. But again, I object to the idea that a woman must tell her story in order to receive recognition of her humanity. We are whole and human, with sovereignty over our bodies and our stories. The traumas of my life, their complexities and my healing, are not for consumption in the name of anything, not even solidarity. I shouldn’t need to have a story to tell in order for my personhood and personal sovereignty to be seen and recognized. And to be clear, I reject the idea that my traumas need to be affirmed by others, my feelings legitimated by “fellow sisters,” my stories, somehow, justified because they are witnessed by others. In other words, I do not need you to know my story for me to recognize myself and my own story. By sharing, my story is not made more real. By sharing, I re-live my traumas without healing.

It should not be our duty to remind others that we are whole and human. This is my ultimate critique. There were men on my timeline today who put up posts thanking women for sharing their stories, for “being brave.” And then they said, “I’ll do my best to stand with you” or “I’ll honor your stories by doing better.” My question to each of them was “why the hell did you need a timeline full of traumas to move you to that conclusion?” Noticeable, too, was the silence of the men who didn’t bother to do even that. Then again, I almost appreciate it. Their silence is true and honest. Give me that instead of platitudes.

And I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a teenager or a college student on the internet today. I’m thinking of the young women in my life who I’ve gotten to know and love and appreciate. If they were sitting here next to me, asking me questions, I wouldn’t know how to answer them. Womanhood shouldn’t be a series of dangers, threats and traumas. The magnitude, never denied, often reported, has now been demonstrated. So now what?

I am more than my traumas. See me as neither a victim nor a survivor. See me as a human. See me as whole. See me as worthy of my self-sovereignty. See my body as perfect and then see it as my own. You need know nothing more about me or my story to see these things.