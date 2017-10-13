[Sponsored] Wardrobe for the Season of Attending

This post contains affiliate links leading to a product that I use and think would be helpful to you, Dear Reader. A purchase through these links earns me a small reward that helps me pay to host my blog. Please never feel pressured to make a purchase based on my sponsored posts. I value your readership above all. Another note: I paid for the two items featured in this post.

If you’re like me, you are waking up in Mid-October with a calendar already filling up with end-of-year obligations. Invitations are coming in for all sorts of events to attend: fundraisers, celebrations, kick-offs, yearly conferences, etc. Invites for parties will come in before we know it. It’s the next wave of busy time. It’s the Season of Attending.

For me in particular, I’ve got two major business meetings and a board meeting (that’s right! My first board of something in my community!) in the next two weeks and I need to show up lookin’ some sort of way to them all. My wardrobe needs a short in the arm, and I can’t go to my usual (cheap) clothing store for this stuff.

Heading to my local mall gives me hives and always leaves me demoralized. I’m on my second week of PiYo (yay!) but my body isn’t shaped like designers want it to be shaped. And, frankly, when it comes to going through the racks of some store that never has and never will envision me in their clothes, I just don’t have the time for it. Ain’t nobody got time for that anymore.

So, I got with Stitch Fix again. I’ve written about them before. They delivered for me then and they’ve delivered for me now. I’ve gotta share:

This dress from 41 Hawthorn is absolutely everything. I cannot wait to show up to this board meeting in it. It flatters, it moves, the pattern is gorgeous and it fits like a dream. I loved it as soon as I took it out of the box. I put it on and showed it to the boys and they were sincerely impressed. “You look beautiful, Mommy!” Minor said. “It looks like Star Wars, too!” Major pointed out. (That’s right. See if you can find the Tie Fighters in the pattern. Only a mother of boys could get such a comment about her clothing. Lordy.) I promise to take a picture on the day of my meeting. I’ll even sport some make-up for the occasion.

I love this dress. Love this dress. Will wear the hell out of this dress. (This might be my Christmas Day with the extended family dress. You’ve gotta start thinking about this stuff, Dear Reader!) But what I actually had a fit over when I opened the box was these here boots:

Good Gawd. These here boots.

These boots are the hotness. They fit perfectly, they are comfortable, they are so hot. I put my feet in them praying they would fit, begging the Lord I wouldn’t have to send them back. When my feet slid into them no trouble and I zipped them up, it was a moment of pure bliss. These boots and that dress? I do believe Tea Cake would tell me I have the keys to the kingdom.

There was plenty of other stuff in my fix: pants tailored perfectly, a pretty blouse with rose embellishments, and a bright red peacoat that isn’t warm enough to withstand the New England weather to come. The pants and the blouse would easily become staples in my wardrobe, but I’m sending them back in favor of saving my money for one more fix between now and the holidays. The peacoat I didn’t enjoy at all. I love Stitch Fix’s flexibility in returns, and I’ll be able to send my stylist, Shelley, a little bit of feedback for my next fix.

You need Stitch Fix for your wardrobe this quarter. You know you are going to have to show up for something between now and the end of the year and you know you want to look your best for whatever events are on your calendar. There is a fix for every budget, every body shape, every size, (even for you expectant mamas!). There is no subscription. This is such an easy, easy thing to do. Try it. You’ll thank me later.

And you know what else I found out today? You can give Stitch Fix as a gift this season. If you’re always scrambling for teacher gifts, last minute stuff for the cousin who you never know how to shop for, brother-in-law who you pulled in the Secret Santa lottery (yes! There are fixes for men!), even a fun little thing to throw into the yankee swap pile. A $20 gift card covers the style-fee for one fix. It can be emailed to the recipient or you can print it out and stick it in the card (ahem teacher gift! For real!). I’m going to make a plug for this a few times this season. I really love and believe in Stitch Fix. Please, if you haven’t done so, this is the perfect time to give it a try.

Look at these boots.

Boots for days. Zippers on both sides. I cannot even with how much I love them!

You, too, can get these beauties. Order your fix today!

