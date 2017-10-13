[Fail] Not my fault this time!

The internet has been down all evening here, coming up again in fits and starts, never remaining for more than a few minutes. I hoped to get some Quiet Thoughts in today, but it would seem that the technology gods are conspiring against me. I am pecking this out on my phone, a task that is less fun than you think.

It’s my hope to write out my Quiet Thoughts tomorrow. We have a lot of weekend ahead of us, so I am not sure if that is possible, but I will do my best. At least, I’ll try to post a wish or two.

So sorry to have to put up a fail post tonight! Forgive me! We switched back to Comcast a few weeks ago and this is how we’re rewarded for it! Augh!!

See you soon, Dear Reader. Have a lovely weekend.