[Short Post] Past My Bedtime

Seeing as it’s my birthday month and it would seem that all my bestest friends around here all have their birthdays this week and next, I was out tonight with one of my favorite most bestest friends. It’s been a few hours of giggling and laughing and talking and, well, I’m tired. Prolonged belly-laughs will do that to you. So this is a short post.

But, I promised you a picture, didn’t I?

This is 4pm “oh my goodness the boys are fighting over which game they should play on their individual tablets” me:

There. That is a thing that I have done. This was supposed to be my “before” photo.

Now, I did put on my new Fenty highlighter today before stepping out to go have a drink with my friend. I used the lovely brush, which really is quite cool with its contours and stuff, and I swept it over my cheekbones and forehead with a little of the glittery looking stuff in the pack. I have tried and tried to take a picture of myself but, frankly, because I’m not a beauty blogger, I don’t have the special super-bright light required to really get that glam to show up in my selfie camera. So, imagine the photo above but with glitter. Not a lot. Just a little shimmer. It’s supposed to come off as a glow and I guess I can say I’ve got that. Not a lot, but some.

So I go to The Husband and I say, “do I look like I have makeup on?”

He says, “Uh… you have makeup on?”

“That either means I did it really right or I did it really wrong,” I said.

“Well, uh, you’re beautiful, though?” He said.

“Sure. Ok… well, so much for that. Guess I have to watch more tutorials about makeup and try again.”

“I find makeup to be really off-putting,” my husband announced.

Sigh My husband is great at a lot of things. He’s a good man. Just… he’s not great at everything. But he’s fixing the dishwasher right now, so I’m not going to complain.

So. I own makeup and I have put it on. I have worn it outside of my home and another person has seen my in it. I’ve also posted a selfie of myself and not hated it. These things represent personal progress and growth for me. (Little victories are still victories, ya’ll.” So there. Wednesday weird.

Quiet Thoughts on Friday? Hmm… I’ll sleep on it.

Good night, Dear Reader. See you Friday.