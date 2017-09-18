Adventures, Projects, and Surprises

Photo: So, uh… I should explain.

Last week, three fun things happened that made me really happy. First, I came across the most beautiful knitting pattern I’ve ever seen. You don’t understand. That cardigan screams Kyra. It’s gorgeous. I sent it to my crafting partner, a local artist in town who I love dearly and spend a lot of time with. She was like, Oh, are you looking for a new project? No, I explained. I’m up to my eyeballs in holiday crafting right now: two embroidered projects for two good friends and a cabled shawl for my mother. I started working on these three projects in August.

She was like, well, that’s cool. I’m in between projects. I want to go to the yarn store. Let’s go to Webs!

So, that’s the second fun thing that happened to me: my friend and I are sorta birthday buddies (her birthday is Thursday), so she declared that today would be a Birthday Yarn Pilgrimage to Webs. Yes, the capitalization is very necessary.

For my crafty readers, Webs is probably better known to you as the folks over at yarn.com. The physical store is in North Hampton, Massachusetts (home of Smith College and a bunch of other fancy colleges), about a two-hour drive from where I live. So, I put my boys on the bus today, brewed a pot of coffee for me and my friend, and we hit the road. And it was…oh my goodness, it was everything.

I didn’t take pictures there because I didn’t want to be a creepster. But it was so worth the trip: yarn, delicious yaaarrrrnnnn everywhere! And needles and notions and yaaaaarnnn. I bought 17 skeins in my favorite color and then my friend convinced me to pick up some Madeline Tosh because oh my God her colors.

And well, now I’m Birthday Broke. But it was absolutely worth it.

Don’t get excited about seeing that cardigan right away. That’s gonna be my magnum opus knit, probably. And it’s way down in the queue of all the other crafting I’m doing. Buuuuut I promise when I get started, I’ll give updates. I haven’t been good about updating my crafting. Maybe I’ll give an update this week.

Anyway,

the third thing that happened was I got a text from my other birthday buddy, who has her birthday on the 26th. She sent me a mysterious message: “I bought you a ridiculous gift! It will get to your house next week!”

“Is it a shiv to stab [The Husband] with?” (I was frustrated about something or other at the time)

“lol no. It’s even better!”

Well, it arrived today. The photo at the top is all the things that came. But really, the gift is this:

Ok so, I need to explain: I don’t wear makeup. Like, at all. I have never had an interest in it. I don’t know anything about it. The last time I wore make up, I was getting married and someone else was putting it on me and I bitched and complained the whole entire time. Mom was like, “it will make the pictures look better” and I was like, “but it’s not me!” and then she told me to shush and take off my glasses. Case in point:

Auuugh, blarg, don’t look at me. Anyway, see? Make up. Also, hi, I’m a real person. But that was almost 10 years ago. I have long locs now.

So… here is the thing. I have a confession: I’m a bit of a fraud.

Every week, I tell ya’ll to embrace your infinite beauty. See yourself, love yourself, know that you are beautiful.

But I went through my wedding pictures to put in this post and I was like, “what? no. Augh. So ugly. Terrible! No! Don’t post that!”

It’s not ok… So, what can I do to fix this?

Well, I think I might have to try out this new makeup of mine, yeah? Supposedly all the beauty bloggers of color say that this Fenty Beauty Line is the best thing that has ever happened in the history of ever? Well… I don’t know anything about beauty, but I know what I’d like to see when I look in the mirror.

How hard could it be? My friend sent me a few tutorials… I can do this… right?

So, maybe I’ll have a picture or two of myself, in makeup… on Wednesday?

Or for Quiet Thoughts?

Or, maybe next week…?

Yeah, next week.

All kidding aside, the package was quite timely. Truth be told, I’ve been quite blessed: I haven’t had to wear makeup because I lucked out with my skin. It is bright and has a nice glow to it, I don’t have a lot of oily patches or other things. When I look in the mirror, I see issues, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not my skin that I’m looking at. But now here I am in my mid-30s and, yeah, it feels like there are some changes happening. I’m noticing dark spots, there are creases where there haven’t been before… and the grey coils in my hair that cropped up a few years ago? Well, they are multiplying.

I haven’t really been interested in rolling up to a beauty counter or expensive boutique shop to do stuff about it. Especially when it comes to the hair. I think that grey locs lend a gravitas that absolutely cannot be replicated any other way. And wrinkles? I dunno… same thing. But the dark spots and other things? Maybe figuring out how to cover some stuff while leaving other things alone wouldn’t be such a horrible thing to do.

So… it looks like I’m in for a bit of an education I didn’t expect to receive. Who doesn’t want a little bit of adventure as a birthday gift? I’m very grateful to my dear friend. Best of all, it will be delightfully frightening to share whatever I do with you!

Mondays are for surprises. The good and the bad. And Mondays are for challenges. The good news is you get to battle them all week (for better or for worse). I’m here with you, Dear Reader. Starting new things, finishing others, facing new challenges with an open mind. What surprises came your way today, Dear Reader? Whatever you’ve got going on, I know you’ve got the tools to face it down.

Until Wednesday, shine on and take care.