[Quiet Thoughts] of Opened Doors

Photo: Two little boys in a country club pool, carefree. No no, we don’t live this way all the time. We were just visiting, thanks to be a most gracious, generous and wonderful friend.

Twice this week, my children and I were welcomed into homes of dear friends, doors open wide, schedules cleared, attention fully and freely given. The women who invited us in gave us full access to the things they loved the most, telling stories, offering up little trinkets and treats. They didn’t simply let us come over, they welcomed us into their sanctuaries.

The thing about this suburban life and this New England life is, first, it’s hard to even get to the door sometimes. A home is a person’s castle, and to get that invitation is hard enough. But what I’ve learned during my time here is that there an invitation over isn’t necessarily an invitation in. There have been plenty of playdates spent shuffled to a porch or spent in the backyard, with polite but shallow conversation, everything arms-length and tepid. And no, I don’t always expect to walk into someone’s place and learn all their deepest, darkest secrets on the first go, but… I’m just saying. You’d be surprised the lengths people will go to be polite, but remain distant.

The other thing I’ve been reflecting on is how far away family is. Being eight hours away from the people who love us deeply and purely, I’ve been slowly, very slowly, trying to make connections with loving people who will look at my children and see what I see. In so doing, I’ve made wonderful friends, I’ve been able to go to breathtaking places, and I’ve gotten to learn a little bit more about what “sanctuary” looks like and means to different people.

And my Quiet Thoughts are about that moment of being welcomed in. When a person extends that full invitation and then that invitation is accepted with a full heart and opened mind. These are both active things: to lovingly extend and open up, and to lovingly accept and step in. Both require courage, patience and grace. Both offer up their own rewards to the participants.

In both cases this week, my boys got to make new friends, learn new things, and see stuff that they wouldn’t normally see. The way a bunny hops when it’s looking for a favorite treat. The colors of a particularly beautiful caterpillar on a stem of fennel. The serenity of a country club pool on a rainy day. The tenuous, yet glorious, triumph of emerging teenagehood. The endless wonder of the Atlantic Ocean. All because two women on two separate occasions were so kind as to extend an invitation, not simply to their homes, but to their most favorite things, the things that matter most to them.

Not everyone who we encounter on this journey should be given an invitation to cross our threshold. In my view, there is nothing more sacred. But that being said, I’m not sure the journey is worth making if people aren’t brought in along the way. It requires a trust: in yourself and your sense of judgement, and then in the hearts of others, to make really wild and wonderful adventures happen. In the end, that’s what all truly good friendships are (the long and the short alike).

At the end of services, our church always sends off the congregation with a prayer that really speaks to me: “Life is short, and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel the way with us. So be swift to love, make haste to be kind, and may the blessing of God, who loves you, be with you this day and always.”

Life is short, Dear Reader. I’ve been reminded of that a lot over these last few weeks. We do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel the way with us. The friends, the family, the neighbors, the rivals, the in-laws…. The moments can seem so fleeting, little flashes in the pan. So many missed opportunities, so many misinterpretations. So be swift to love, knowing that you can choose the depth and vulnerability, but also knowing that you can only be enriched and rewarded if you take the risk. Make haste to be kind because kindness is the easiest thing you can do, and it costs you absolutely nothing to give. The result will be a journey worth walking. One that gives more than it takes and leaves the world a little better. I know that the two women I had the privilege of spending time with this week are doing this. The fact that me and my boys were able to be blessed by their warm and giving spirits is a great and wonderful gift I know I’ll never be able to fully repay.

It’s a night with thick air filled with the song of crickets. Mid-August in New England is magical. These are when the hot days and their hot nights become numbered. If you listen carefully to the lyrics of the nighttime creatures, you can hear their anticipation: change is coming soon.

It is a Friday night, so I have wishes for you. I wish you the joyful invitation of a fun date for catching up and sharing stories. With Fall on the horizon and regular routines returning, make a date for a coffee or an after-work drink, be ready to tell a funny tale and laugh at one in turn. I wish you a little time alone with your thoughts and your plans. With the summer winding down, this is a great time to look at your goals and your desires, and how you want to get to the end of this incredibly tumultuous calendar year. Be honest with yourself, Dear Reader. Give yourself the opportunity to have a back-to-school moment. Is it time to take a new, radical direction? I wish you a blue sky and a grassy spot, a pillow behind your back and a book in your lap. The busy season is coming again. Feed your brain before you head back in there. I wish you a familiar voice, a happy story, a chance to soak in some wisdom from someone who has seen a wider world, a longer view. May your ears be open and your mind receptive. May the lesson be written on your heart, Dear Reader. I wish you a warm hug, a kiss on the cheek, and the encouraging knowledge that your infinite beauty, fully on display for those who are wise enough to see it, is a shining light in a dark and inexplicable world. What you do matters, what you give has meaning for the people in your life, and your gifts reach the people who need them the most. You are exactly where you are supposed to be, and what you give is enough. You are loved, near and far, seen and unseen, and you are worthy of it. Now, more than ever, be the light shines in the darkness.

Until Monday, be careful, be kind, speak loudly, dance freely, sing proudly, march peacefully, love fiercely and take care.