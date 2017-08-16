One Less Thing to Do

Photo: We got monster blackberries from our CSA this week. Look at that thing! It’s as big as Minor’s hand!

I just turned in the last assignment for my writing class. Ten weeks come and gone. Though I’m relieved to take something off my plate for a bit, I’ll admit that I was a little teary-eyed. I’ve done a whole lot of work, I’ve got a very solid foundation for the novel that I’ve had in my head for a year now… and I’ve got a whole new tool set to use on two other stories that I’ve written couldn’t quite convince myself were ready for publishing.

Most importantly, I’ve established a wonderful relationship with a coach and editor, a woman who I can really trust with my work and count on consistent, helpful feedback. She has not been easy on me. At all. As a matter of fact, having processed her feedback from these past few weeks, I’m sincerely sitting here wondering where I am in my craft. Am I ready for the big show? Am I skilled enough to write this novel and actually take it somewhere?

This isn’t horrible self-doubt. It’s very sincere reflection. I entered this class feeling confident that I’d “paid my dues” and done the work, and that I deserved to sort of “level up,” and start to finally graduate to “published” status. What I’ve learned over these past ten weeks is that I’m better than I was, that’s for sure, but I’m probably not as close to my goal as I would like to be. I’ve got a hell of a lot to learn. The “dues” are not fully paid. And, as ever, I don’t deserve a damn thing. There is more work to do.

It’s… discouraging.

There are plenty of pretty little pictures filled with very fancy fonts constantly imploring that “the journey” is what matters. The destination has little meaning. Some days, there is comfort there. Even I have taken up that mantra: “I fully believe that little victories are still victories,” I have said to people in different contexts. Progress is progress, big or small. Yes, well… that’s all well and good when talking about other people’s stuff. I much prefer instant gratification for the stuff I’m after.

Lordy…

One thing is for sure: in order to reach the ultimate goal, I have no choice but to continue to move forward. I only fail if I choose to stop working.

I can rest for a moment, right?

I don’t feel like writing about the news today. I don’t feel like giving language to my fears and letting them run wild on the internet. What more could my words do? It is night, and the night is for stillness. The woods of the Revolution whisper. The bones of so many Minute Men stir and rattle beneath our feet. I am listening and waiting.

It is night, Dear Reader. The night is for stillness. I hope you find stillness and quiet this evening. I hope peace finds you and stays with you tomorrow. No matter what the day brings, and it sure seems to bring a lot, I’ll see you here Friday for Quiet Thoughts.