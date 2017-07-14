[Quiet Thoughts] The Textures of Home

Photo: I love this photo. I think it’s the textures of it that catch my eye. So different than the textures of the life I live and the lives my children live. The “No Trespassing” sign feels comical to me. I want to laugh at it. “Don’t you know that’s Nanny’s door?” I want to ask it. I’m the keeper of the lemon meringue recipe that made that door swing wide open on many occasions! Beyond that door, up a flight of stairs, my great-grandmother had an apartment where she raised my grandmother and my great-uncle. This door, heavy and the same color it was when I was a kid, represents so much. I haven’t crossed the threshold in a very long time, but it was nice to bring the boys to it and take this little picture.

I paid Grandy a visit yesterday. I drove through town, heading through the bustling downtown area and turning the corner near a restaurant where a dear friend and I had enjoyed dinner just a few days before. I followed the street out, away from the boutiques and bars, out toward the fairgrounds and finally to a field where a small, ramshackle farmhouse stands watch over an old cemetery. Established in 1923, this cemetery is the resting place of the many Black families of my hometown and, now, the resting place of both of my grandparents. It was my first time ever visiting by myself. I had trouble finding the shared headstone.

The little patch of earth is just that: dirt. Caked and hard, but not grassed over, which was a surprise. A little patch of clover is trying to establish itself, but the unmistakable rectangle of recently disturbed earth glared at me. It was a cruelty, in a way, but a mirror of the reality of my mourning: the rawness of it has been removed, but the disruption is still fresh, and there is so much healing left to do.

I did as much laughing as I did crying. I sat there and apologized, first, then stammered and stumbled. Once I found my words, coming out first as thanks and then as an outpouring of grief I’ve been tucking away, the tears came and would not stop. I told them how strange it is to live in this world without them. Then I told them how lost I felt. I apologized again for disturbing their peace with my selfishness and started to give them the play-by-play on what the boys have been up to. That’s when the laughter came. Eventually, I simply fell silent. I sat there, summer hat flopping around in the strong and hot breeze, breathing in the peace.

I am not better. I am not getting better at a rate that I would expect to. I’m not sure when I’ll start to feel like myself again.

As much as I have enjoyed the relaxing aspect of being home, I’ve noticed that there are ghosts all around, plenty of touchstones here and there that bring back memories. There is plenty that has changed, plenty that has gone away, but this little town has plenty that will forever stay the same. Spending this time here with my two little boys has been joyful and special. Walking down the street where my great-grandmother and grandmother lived and raised their families, the boys had no idea just how steeped in their own history all of the buildings were. Minor looked down at the old sidewalk and marveled. “I didn’t know you could make sidewalks out of bricks!”

I’m grateful to share these places with the boys. Innocent field trips to the pool and happy drives around town will eventually evolve into real stories about real people, and a community that is slowly, slowly being replaced by newcomers who will create new stories. There is an inevitability to it, I suppose. Time, linear as it is, has a cyclical nature as well. As I’ve hung out with Mom all week, I’ve been trying to keep her talking so I can hear as much as possible and remember. I pray the stories never die. Hopefully, I’ll remember enough to tell the boys in their time.

I suppose my Quiet Thoughts this week are about the quiet, nagging tug of home and the open wondering that I seem to do every year. Where is home now? Why do I keep going back to Massachusetts? I have a house and a church and a little network of friends and acquaintances, but… it’s been a decade and it’s not home. What am I going to do on the day when the thought of packing up my car and leaving this place yet again is so unbearable that I simply can’t make it happen? Is that a day that will come? When am I going to decide that I don’t actually want to endure anymore? Endurance is something I’m always doing. It’s exhausting, Dear Reader.

And yet, these are the decisions I’ve made. We get one precious life and, at this age, the decisions that are made start to stick. Ideas have consequences, many you simply have to live with.

It’s a summer Friday in my beautiful, yet muggy, Maryland. Storms pass through with plenty of sound and fury, then float off to pester someone else. Humidity is supposed to subside over the weekend, but it’s still warmer than I’m used to. I heard a rumor it’s in the 60s in Massachusetts! I’m not sure I’d be much happier with that, to be honest. Don’t roll your eyes at me, Dear Reader! Can’t a girl ask for consistent 75 degree days??

On this Friday, I leave you with wishes of cool, breezy nights and fluttering laughter. I wish you drinks cool and refreshing, shared with people who you love supremely. Reach out and hold a hand this weekend, Dear Reader. Grab an arm, let a hug linger, choose to squeeze and don’t let go until the last possible moment. Share a story, make a confession, share a burden by listening to someone else. Do it with an open heart and a giving soul. I wish you a walk in a quiet place, giving opportunity for your soul to wander and your mind to wonder, and I wish for grand inspiration for you this weekend Dear Reader. Make a promise to yourself this weekend, Dear Reader, to dare to do something brave and different. Commit to yourself and your great ideas. I wish you the time to ponder the textures of the life you live: the cracks in the church walls, the brick face of your apartment building, the peeling paint on the coffee shop door. What do you think of when you see these small things? Do you see the small flaws of your surrounding environment, or do you see the little memories of your life flash right in front of you? I wish you a squeeze of your hand, a kiss on your cheek, and someone telling you with all sincerity that they love you. Say the words in return. Mean them when you say them. Remember that those words give comfort and power. Most of all, I remind you that you are loved and admired; near and far, known and unknown. You are infinitely beautiful and what you do matters. Remember that your actions are committed to someone’s memories. You play a key part in someone’s stories. Be bold and bright, Dear Reader. Choose to be fearless.

Until Monday, shine brightly, reach out, speak powerfully and take care.