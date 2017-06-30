You go to Wegmans, purchase three lobsters, grill them to perfection and then…The Husband cuts himself badly enough that a trip to the hospital is required.
Almost 2 hours in, I’m hungry and tired. As much as I want to write a lovely Quiet Thoughts post tonight, it ain’t gonna happen.
Perhaps tomorrow or Sunday. Worst case scenario is I simply write a post on Monday. I won’t leave the blog for a week after a [Fail] post, though. That’s simply unacceptable. So you can expect one more post from me before a little holiday break.
Thanks for your patience, Dear Reader! I wish you good health, calm days, and excellently grilled food this weekend. 🙂
3 Replies to “[Fail] Another Trip to the Hospital”
Aw, that’s gotta have been disappointing. Is everything alright?
Thanks for asking! He cut hia thumb enough to need the glue to hold things together while it heals. But not so badly he needs bandages or other interventions. So, ER co-pay down the drain and a few expensive bills for a silly mistake… but at least it isn’t horrible. 🙂
Ah yeah, glad to hear he’s alright!