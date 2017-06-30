[Fail] Another Trip to the Hospital

You go to Wegmans, purchase three lobsters, grill them to perfection and then…The Husband cuts himself badly enough that a trip to the hospital is required.

Almost 2 hours in, I’m hungry and tired. As much as I want to write a lovely Quiet Thoughts post tonight, it ain’t gonna happen.

Perhaps tomorrow or Sunday. Worst case scenario is I simply write a post on Monday. I won’t leave the blog for a week after a [Fail] post, though. That’s simply unacceptable. So you can expect one more post from me before a little holiday break.

Thanks for your patience, Dear Reader! I wish you good health, calm days, and excellently grilled food this weekend. 🙂