It All Gets Done Somehow

Photo: Sugar snap peas are delightful to watch grow. Their tendrils are beautiful and it’s been joyful to watch them climb ever higher and then begin to produce leaves. They aren’t my favorite vegetable in the garden (but essential for The Husband and Major, who now daily walk to the vines to snap off peas whenever they want and just start munching). But I do so love their presence. They add a lot of character to the beds.

I did indeed get my work turned in on time yesterday. I got to bed around 11: 30 on Monday totally fried, woke up on at 5:30 to edit and polish, went about my day and then turned in the work around 9:30 last night. What a process! I can’t believe it! My amazing coach, who I really do love, has already sent me back her feedback. In her email to me, she hinted that I’ll be spending my week doing a redo… so… sigh that’s what I get. I’m going to read the notes as soon as I post this. Lord… I’m so glad my friend brought good wine over here last night! (Update: Just read through the notes and they were really encouraging! I do, however, need to keep digging deeper into my character… and I owe another 14 page scene next week… Maybe this time it will be easier?)

I was up this morning at 5:30 for freelancing. I had a blog post to write for a local solar company and then I had to edit one of their marketing brochures. When I was done and The Husband had left for work, I had a silent house, really good coffee and a little time to breathe. I picked up my knitting needles and listened to episode two of LeVar Burton Reads, my new favorite podcast. Arguably the greatest podcasts of all time. Yes, I said it!

If you haven’t listened to an episode yet, please make this a part of your day. The episodes are about 30 minutes long and LeVar intends to hop genres between episodes. The first one is Hugo Award winning sci-fi. The second was poetic and beautiful straight-up literature. This week’s episode seems to be fantasy (I haven’t listened yet. Hopefully tomorrow). Aside from LeVar’s soothing voice, a voice that takes me back to childhood (the Reading Rainbow days) and late childhood (the Star Trek days), I think one of my favorite parts of the podcast comes in the beginning: LeVar tells us to take a moment, breathe deep and get ourselves in the mindset for a good story. I always love a good invitation.

My sister is coming up from Texas to visit me and the boys. My house is not ready. Her bed is not made. The house is presentable, at least, thanks to a delightful dinner party last night and a fun (outdoor) playdate today. Tomorrow, though, I’m going to have to get the guestroom together as well as the rest of this house. And the floors, Dear Reader. Oh, these floors! So neglected. They need sweeping. They need mopping. They need polishing… which will be impossible tomorrow. One of the big things I’m looking forward to in September? The time to treat these beautiful old floors better. There will be time to get them clean and keep them clean, regularly treating them with a little bit of stuff that will make them shine again. I used to be able to do that… in the good old days… the “boys take 2 hour naps every day” days…

I’m looking forward to sisterly joy. My sister is probably the only person in the whole world who really gets me. She sees me for all of that I am. She knows my bullshit. She knows me spirit. She loves me because of both of these things. I’m in awe of her and everything that she has become. It’s going to be calming and wonderful to have her here. And though she is pretty low-key and has commanded me not to fuss about things… well, ya’ll know I’m gonna fuss! (She knows, too!)

Though she will be here, I will have Quiet Thoughts for you on Friday. Then I’m going to take the holiday week off so I can spend time with the boys and give myself the mental space I need to get work done for class. I’m doing a lot of writing right now! Wow! Also, I may or may not be working on a thing…

I’m hoping I’ll be able to share more about this project by the end of summer. I’m assembling some of my best posts from the last 5 years and putting them in a little ebook. It’s been a slow slog as I’ve had to teach myself a lot as I go (and because I’m a perfectionist. And because I’m picky.), but I hope it will be worthy of your time.

And then there is this:

I am so excited to share this with you. I’ve had this cover for a few months and was afraid to share it. Sharing it makes it “real”, you know!? Longtime readers will probably remember my big lofty goal of publishing a book by my 30th birthday. Well, um… I’ll be turning 33 this year and I ain’t no published author, so… uh… that’s awkward. But I have sure learned a lot and I have been writing. Meadowlark is a novella that I have been working on for a long time. I have been polishing and refining, walking away from it and crawling back to it. Finally, The Husband told me I need to be brave and make a decision. So… I invested in this cover. If anyone needs a cover artist, I know a mighty good one. 🙂

It is my goal to press publish on Meadowlark first thing in January. I think it would be a lovely winter read. I will publish excerpts here soon, and I’ll keep you updated. Again, I’m learning a lot about process and formatting and… stuff. It’s all me doing this work. That’s why I need until January. Self-publishing is not easy at all.

This is the life of the Mama Writer. I’m doing my best, Dear Reader.

How are you holding up? It’s mid-week. You’ve done the bulk of the work. It’s all downhill from here. Take a deep breath and put yourself into the mindset of finishing off the week strong, Dear Reader. That’s what I’m doing.

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.