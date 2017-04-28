[Bloggy Fail] ‘Twas a Long Week

I so don’t want to put up a fail post tonight, Dear Reader. They seem to come in clusters, don’t they? It’s a bad habit. I’m sorry.

But truth be told, it was one of those weeks where the jar was drained and drained with very little to fill it. For all that I did this week, and there was a lot, very little of it was rejuvenating. So I have to do for myself today. I’m going to wash my hair, I’m going to cozy up to some knitting and some jazz… I’m going to breathe and be still for a bit. It’s a crazy stretch coming up, so self-care will be key. I promise to put in a full week of work next week. 🙂

But I can still have wishes for you, right?

I wish you stillness in a quiet room, alone. That’s a hard thing, isn’t it? To be alone with your thoughts? There is certainly opportunity for the darkness to start creeping in from the edges, threatening to grab hold. In your stillness, focus on that inner brilliance, Dear Reader. Remind yourself that you are beautiful. Remind yourself that you work hard and you give a lot to the world. Let your stillness be full of affirmation. I wish you soft tones and crooning voices for a bit of time this weekend. Mellow music. Find a playlist somewhere. Even if the day around you is sunny and high-energy, plug in your headphones to some chill tunes of your choice. Lower your heart rate, dissipate the stress… give your brain a little bit of a break. I wish you good food you have to enjoy over time: a multi-course meal with a friend somewhere, well-made tea you must sip slowly to fully appreciate, your very last soup for a while (until the seasons change again). Let a good plate of food take you somewhere this weekend, Dear Reader. I hope it soothes and inspires at the same time. I wish you a kiss blown to you from across a room, a compliment from out of nowhere, and a corny joke that you can’t help but laugh at anyway. The quirky and the silly are the zest of life sometimes. Just go with it, Dear Reader!

And, as always, I remind you that you bring the sunshine to someone’s life, Dear Reader. There is someone in the world who is thinking of you right now. There are others who hold you in high esteem and admiration. You’re worthy of that, you know. You’ve earned your place in people’s hearts. So when you’re feeling tired and just a touch lonely, breathe into that knowledge: you are loved, near and far, for profound and wonderful reasons.

Until Monday, breathe, laugh, reach out and take care.