Probably Won’t Get That Job Again

Photo: Guess who learned to peddle on the big-boy bike this weekend!? That guy! It took but a weekend for Ursa Minor to make it happen! Now he, his brother and his Father can glide away on the many trails around here. Leaving poor, bikeless Mommy behind to do mundane things like sit in the living room and catch up on Scandal while knitting. Oh woe is me!

Ursa Major was finally invited to a birthday party for a classmate over the weekend. It would seem that all of his classmates were September babies (seriously, there were no less than 8 birthdays within the first 3 weeks of school), so there haven’t been a whole lot of parties to attend. We’d thrown a small party for Major in January, but we didn’t invite the whole class because there wasn’t enough space for everyone. Because there haven’t been a lot of opportunities to meet the other parents in Major’s class, hanging out at the birthday party was an unsurprisingly awkward experience.

Readers who have been with me for a long time will chuckle at what I’m about write: I didn’t love our old preschool, but at least they got the community part right. I knew every single adult at the old preschool by name and knew who their kids were. I didn’t like everyone there, but at least I knew their names! I confess that I miss that just a little bit. The culture at Minor’s new preschool is the total opposite, and Major’s kindergarten is just so big and fast moving that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of time for parent-to-parent contact. Thank goodness I fell in with a small group of other moms in town. I thought, however, I’d be joining a broader network.

You know what the worst part about this current situation is? Oh, you are going to cackle with such judgement, Dear Reader!

I’m the Classroom Mom for Major’s class.

Ohhhhhhhh the shame! The shame!

Don’t throw things at your computer screen! This really isn’t my fault! I didn’t sign up to be Classroom Mom! It was assigned to me somehow! I don’t know what I’m doing! And, to make it worse, there are only some 3 things for me to plan as classroom mom! I’m not doing anything! I’m not responsible for meeting everyone! There hasn’t even been much opportunity to get together with the parents and meet them. Just those two visits in the classroom for random class stuff.

…and the parent’s potluck for the class… in October or November…. and… we didn’t go because it looked really lame….

Oh my God, don’t judge me! I can feel your judgement!

Ok! I admit it! I’ve been a terrible mother this year! I’m totally involved with all of Major’s teachers and administrators. The school part of school. I’m in the building all the time and I love it! But when it comes to all the parent-to-parent socializing, I’m at a severe deficit. It’s totally my fault. I didn’t realize the full extent of my failure in this regard until the birthday party. We were all shaking hands and relearning people’s names that we’ve probably heard three or four times. I couldn’t help but feel like I was responsible for us all looking at each other like we were strangers. I will say that it doesn’t help that our class is full of parents who have older siblings in the upper grades. So it’s this weird mix of parents on the ground floor and parents who are pros.

What? What’s that you say? That’s how it is at all schools? That’s the natural order of things?

Fine. I’m out of excuses for my own poor behavior. The world punishes introverts, I swear!

The good news? The people I met were really quite lovely. We watched the kiddos play, enjoyed a few laughs, exchanged a few email addresses. There weren’t many extroverts among us, so it sometimes felt a little strained… but we took our cues from the kids, who really did know each other and had a blast. That’s what matters, right? Right!?

So, that’s where my mushy brain is this Monday after break. We just enjoyed our one good day of weather and it’s supposed to be rainy and dreary for the rest of the week. Good thing, too, because I need to hunker down with this laptop and some tea to catch up on all the work I put off last week! My journal pages for the week are full and it is only Monday.

What kind of week are you looking at, Dear Reader? What are you looking forward to? As you face down the challenges that await, remember that I’m right here with you. We’ll make it to Friday together!

Until Wednesday, take care.