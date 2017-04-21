[Quiet Thoughts] Quick, Quick, Slow.

Photo: Today is a day for slow-cooked Caribbean-spiced ribs, black beans and roti for dinner. These little cuties are gonna get rolled out and cooked just as soon as I get done writing this blog post. The boys are pumped and this is the first bread I’ve made in a long while, so it’ll be a welcome smell!

The best way to enjoy the new-green of these early bloom days is on a cloudy day like today. Snuggled up in our PJs, the heat cutting on from time to time, the boys and I have looked out the windows and marveled at the emerald of our lawn, the little baby leaves that are just emerging from the trees. We haven’t really had a chance to notice the waking world because the skies have been so blue and the sun has been so warm. Who stops to look at what’s underfoot when what is about is so spectacular?

The cold, steady rain and the gray skies have been the perfect end to what has been a pretty busy April break. We’ve been out and about, the boys have played and played, I got a sunburn (a rarity! A very annoying rarity!), and today was the perfect day to stop and be cool. Paw Patrol ‘n’ Popcorn were perfect before lunch time. Building wooden castles and rescuing action figures made for chaos for most of the afternoon. Now the boys are playing Mario on our old Wii and I’m perfectly ok with it. It’s the Friday of break. They earned this down time.

I keep in touch with my undergraduate adviser and she recently sent me an email. She’s active in the lives of her young grandchildren, who are about the same age as my boys. “I don’t understand why you parents have the children constantly scheduled,” she lamented. “The children are busy. Aren’t your kids exhausted?”

I replied, “we’re only doing what they ask us to do for them. If we’re not doing that, we’re doing what we think is required of us to provide!”

The children are busy. I don’t even know how it happened. Even with this week of break, there were extracurricular activities to do, playdates enjoyed, appointments kept and plans made for future obligations. Birthday parties, church and Boy Scouts await this weekend. No wonder today feels like an indulgence.

I spent my day knitting and watching figure skating, watching my phone and waiting. In between all of the kid stuff I kept in motion, there was still plenty of me stuff to get done. While I’m patting myself on the back for crossing everything off of my list this week, I’m now tapping my fingers on the table waiting for all the results.

And that’s where my Quiet Thoughts are today. Maybe some of the go-go-go of life, the quickness and the restlessness, comes from knowing that the slow times, though luxurious, reveal the anxieties I’m running from. I asked myself twice today, “what the hell am I refreshing my email for? What do I actually want?” The answer at the moment was, “I don’t even know.” The answer at other times is, “I want absolutely everything. Now.”

Perhaps the boys and their childhood impulses are rubbing off on me. How many times have they stopped what they’re doing, looked up to lock eyes with mine, and started a long series of requests and demands that don’t stop?

“Mommy, I’m hungry. When can we have some lunch? And after lunch, can we play Hungry Hippos?”

“No, I want to play Mario!”

“Can we play Hungry Hippos and then Mario?”

“And can I have lemonade instead of juice? And a chocolate chip granola bar, not a peanut butter one? and Mommy? Do we have any apples left? Mommy?”

Their many wishes are my many, many commands. They still have little idea how much goes into each and every little request, every need met, every desire indulged.

I then sit down with my phone and stare at it, expecting it to be my own personal wish granter. It doesn’t take long before the blank stare while scrolling through nothing reveals the truth of it: I’m old enough to grant my own many wishes. I have to be disciplined to heed my own many, many commands.

Quick, quick, slow. Quick, quick, slow. The twirl of it can make you dizzy when you’re on the floor. When you step off, take a breath, appreciate the melody and how the other dancers move along to it, it can be beautiful.

Sure, I want everything now: I want more freelance clients, I want opportunities to earn a little income from this blog, I want to sell my two existing manuscripts, I desperately want to start writing the novel I’ve been outlining… it takes time. All of these things take time. I have to take the actions I can, seize on opportunities that present themselves, and then I have to breathe and be patient. I have to play with my children. I have to knead bread.

It is a gorgeous day here in Massachusetts, Dear Reader. Not for what is up above, but for what is all around. Green has many, many shades and this is the perfect time of year to discover them all. Just outside of my window, I observe at least five. What are the colors where you are, Dear Reader?

On this Friday, I wish you a beautiful melody and someone to enjoy it with. When was the last time you danced in your living room? When was the last time you threw back your head and let yourself move to whatever rhythm was in the air? I wish you a time to dance, joyously and carelessly, this weekend. Alone, with a partner or in a group. I wish you laughter and sweat. I wish you complete abandon while you dance this weekend. I wish you a bit of time to wander and explore, perhaps in a new local shop or on a local trail. Spend a little time enjoying the new season: either by joining the crowds at a festival or discovering the shades of green in a nearby park. Be sure to enjoy a light, but robust flavor. None of that unicorn nonsense, either! Something real: like fresh strawberries in a salad with a biting vinaigrette, perhaps? An asparagus tart? So many possibilities! I wish you a lingering hug, a kiss on the cheek, an unexpected “I love you” that seems to float in the air. Let your light shine bright this weekend, Dear Reader. Love and be loved. You deserve it.

Until Monday, dance (seriously! do it!), laugh, reach out, raise your voice, be bold, and take care.