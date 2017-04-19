It’s Project Season

Photo: Ol’ Farmer Husband is really showin’ off his green thumb this year. The started plants are thriving and the kale has already been sown into the beds outside (something has gotten to one of them already! What’s eating the plants so early!?). The carrots the boys planted a few weeks ago are also just starting to sprout. Good things are happening!

Being at home this week has been a blessing and a curse. The boys actually haven’t been too overbearing: the temperatures have been warm enough for them to be outside without much care and we got bubbles, frisbees and other toys to keep them happy in the yard. We took the picnic tables out of the barn and set them up, so I’ve been able to sit with my computer and get work done while they’ve frolicked in the sunshine. While the entire family is buzzing about the reawakening strawberry plants and the new sprouts emerging daily from the beds, there are still plenty of things to be done inside the house that are a bit distracting.

We’ve spent the winter thinking a lot about how better to maximize the house’s functional space and have identified three major projects that we’d like to get done before the winter months return: insulating the playroom (our 3-season porch) and getting a wood stove for the room, reducing and re-purposing the downstairs full bathroom, and adding electrical outlets to the upstairs “closet” room off of our bedroom so that we can turn it into an office. They are not small projects, but they would drastically change the way we live in the house and would allow us a little more breathing room in the months when we can’t live outside like we’re doing right now.

Of course, naming those three projects makes us exhausted. We are budgeting and planning, considering our options but, really, only dreaming out loud at the moment. The Husband thinks we can DIY most of the work, but we’re going to need to get some outside consultation on what is possible (a plumber is going to need to be brought in to help with the bathroom), which is a whole ball of wax we’re not ready for. The very thought of another contractor in this house just hurts my damn feelings.

So, we need an easy win. Just to get the momentum going. The kitchen desperately needs to be painted. It’s the first room people see when they come to visit and it should be more welcoming. There actually isn’t a lot of wall space to paint, so it should be an easy weekend warrior kind of gig. The boys and I ventured out on some errands and landed in the local Benjamin Moore store.

Our color consultant has moved on, which leaves me left to my own devices. Scary, no? We fussed around with color swatches and then I started flirting with the green. Green is good for a kitchen, right? What do you think of these:

So, I purposefully put the swatches on our picnic table when I took this picture because the wood stain is very close to that of the wood in the kitchen. Deep and beautiful. California Paints has a line of color based on 20th century New England houses. These swatches are chosen from the “Arts & Crafts” era, which they identify as 1900-1920. Our house was built in 1914, so it fits. These aren’t the only color in the line or for the era, but they are the ones that caught my eye.

So I know that orange and purple aren’t green… but I saw them and was like “ooh! Those are pretty!” The boys immediately attempted to veto the purple, as it is a “girl” color. I explained to them that they aren’t the ones preparing three meals a day in the kitchen, so they can take their bad attitudes and put them in their pockets. Also, I’m a girl. Also, purple is a beautiful color that I like. I brought home the orangish in the hopes that it might look nice with my particular shade of wood. It probably wouldn’t look good as a whole room color. I’ll have to find some other place for it. The Husband doesn’t believe in accent walls, so… there might not be a place for it in my house, which is too bad.

Anyway, Benjamin Moore also has a very nice historical color collection called the Williamsburg collection. I’ve always loved the colors.

I kinda love all those greens. What do you think? I’m really feelin’ the bottom two.

The boys took a bunch of over-saturated other greens from the various color swatches in the display. They insisted I bring them all home. One just happened to hold some colors I liked:

Maybe? I don’t know. Maybe green isn’t the way to go. These three make me feel meh.

Longtime readers will recall that none of our walls are white. We don’t believe in white walls. They drive me bonkers. Our color consultant loved me because I wasn’t afraid of bold colors. Now that she has moved on, I’m super sad! But really, how hard could it be? This is a good bunch of colors to choose from, right? What do you think, Dear Reader? Do any of these colors stand out to you? Green is good for kitchens, right? Especially wooden kitchens like mine?

It’s Wednesday, Dear Reader. I’m half-way though April Break! You are half way through your week! We can do this! Don’t forget to breathe!

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.