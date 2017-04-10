[Bloggy Skip Day] The First Good Day

Photo: I know, they are tacky and plastic, but they are chairs for the yard and they will do. Now we can sit on something remotely accommodating rather than the logs (yes, literal logs) we sat on during the Fall!

It’s a long standing tradition on this blog that I take a “skip” day on the First Good Day. Long-time readers know all about this, but since there seem to be many new readers around here these days, I should explain.

In Massachusetts, Spring takes forever to get here. This is the time when I miss Maryland the most because they get spring a good month earlier than we do, and the Cherry Blossoms are usually out (not this year because of that disastrous cold snap). So, I treat the first day of remarkable warmth (65 or above) as the First Good Day. It’s the day that really lets you know that Winter is gone and Spring is here.

Now, there will be plenty of chilly days to come. There are cold nights for a long time, too (which is a good thing, actually, because it’s great for sleeping). But Winter is over. The deep, unrelenting cold and snow are gone. The good days are coming. The outdoor time is now. So, you have to stop and celebrate the First Good Day to give thanks for surviving another Winter. If you don’t do it adequately, I believe, then you won’t get enough. Spring and Summer will be short. Winter will come back early. Nobody wants that. Nobody wants that.

The Husband and I have survived our tenth Massachusetts Winter!! What!?

Anyway, I’m ringing the bell, I’m letting my toes out, I’m letting my arms go blissfully bare and I’m frolicking in the sunshine. It’s the First Good Day, Dear Reader. Go celebrate and be well!

Until Wednesday, put a flower in your hair and take care!

P.S. I have many awesome comments to reply to. I read them over the weekend while I was on the go. I will reply tomorrow. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to get to them soon! Thank you for taking the time to read my blog and comment on my writing. It means so much to me. 🙂

Now seriously, go play!