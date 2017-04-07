[Quiet Thoughts] On Their Time

Photo: Look at that baby brussle sprout! Isn’t it just the cutest! Just wanna gobble it up! But no, no… gotta wait! Gotta wait! We’re still weeks away from being able to transfer our seedlings to the beds outside. But still, what a joy to see little green sprouts in the basement!

I sat with The Husband at a poolside table at Great Wolf Lodge on Wednesday and chatted with him anxiously. Ursa Major, after 30 minutes of pulling and prodding, finally got into the pool and rekindled his love of the slide in the kid pool. Minor, despite loving it just as much last year, adamantly refused to get on it. Not even with a parent waiting for him at the bottom. The Husband and I, eyes on the children, huffed and puffed after what had been an annoying hour trying to get the boys settled and excited about our one-night stay.

“I wish I could teach them to be brave, you know?” I said to my husband. “They are brave, even reckless about some things, but then stuff like this? I just don’t know what to do about making them brave enough to try things!”

It turns out I needed a beer. That came a little later, after another hour of pacing up and down the kiddo pool with Minor, who was all too happy to frolic under the raining trees and the whirly-gigs of water. Major was delighted to go on the slide over and over again. “Want to check out the other room for a little bit before we go to bed?” I asked.

“Isn’t that the room with the big bucket?” Major asked.

“Yep.”

“No! Too scary!” Both boys answered in unison.

So we let them play in their little kid pool. There were plenty of other kids around (though it wasn’t crowded), but as families cleared out for dinner and other activities, we quickly had the pool to ourselves. The boys were gleeful, we relaxed and stayed until the park closed at 9. Despite our offers, Minor refused to get on any of the slides. Too scary. Won’t do it. I was so frustrated. We hosed off the super chlorine and put them to bed.

My Quiet Thoughts come from our time in the park yesterday. After a good night’s sleep, a sugary breakfast and a little time in the arcade, we went back to the water park with the boys. Major got on his slide, Minor went to his toys, The Husband and I sat in a prime viewing spot and just let them be. We took turns staring at our phones, letting the time go by. It didn’t take long before Minor came up to us and asked, “can you catch me if I go down the slide? I need someone to catch me.”

I jumped up and shed my cover-up. “Of course I’ll catch you!”

He didn’t really need me for it. His feet easily touched the bottom, yet had me stand there waiting for him. He made his way to the blue, slower slide, paused and then let himself go. That first time turned into a second, the second turned into ten. Then he needed to race down with his brother a dozen times. Eventually, he was running up to the slide and barely sitting down before propelling himself with his full strength and both arms to get down as fast as he could. He almost knocked me down with the force of his momentum!

“If you need speed like that, you need to get on the orange slide!” I told him.

“Yes! The orange slide!” Major agreed. That was his favorite. He grabbed his brother’s hand and pulled him to it. Minor didn’t resist, nor did he linger in fear at the top. He flew to the bottom and into my arms and wiggled out immediately so he could do it again.

It wasn’t long before he was smacking my hand away and I was back to just watching from the sidelines. The Husband and I talked for a bit while we watched, then started planning what time we should leave and get back home. That’s when Minor came up and said, “I want to get in the pool with the waves.”

I think that one of the best things I’ve ever seen is Major and Minor jumping over waves together in the wave pool. The Husband and I quickly learned that the wave pool is a two-adult, hands-on activity (those waves are not a joke!), so we got a locker, put our stuff in it and went all in with the boys. For hours. Hours, Dear Reader. The boys made games for themselves. They impatiently waited for the waves to restart after they ended. They laughed as the waves got higher and higher. They taught themselves how to float on them (in the deeper end) and to stand and battle them (in the shallow end). They screamed and howled, jumped and danced… they were bold and brave and hilarious. The boys had to come to all of that on their own time. Their joy yesterday had nothing to do with me and everything to do with them being them, free to enjoy themselves on their own time and on their own terms.

I’m reminded that my job as a mother is, first and foremost, to be a facilitator. I’m supposed to provide them the space to explore, laying down boundaries as necessary. It’s my job to stand back and let them step out into the world free to experience it on their own terms. I have to have the self-discipline and patience to know that a lot of these lessons simply cannot be forced. My Quiet Thoughts are about this lesson that I will have to learn over and over and over again: the boys are at their best when they are on their own time. I have to put my anxieties away. I’ve got to let them be who they are.

I am broke as a joke for a while. Great Wolf Lodge is not a budget-friendly place. But that 24-hours of fun was worth every precious penny. For full belly laughs as the wave pool changed, squeals of delight as my youngest rediscovered the slide, and happy smiles while munching on hot and crispy french fries… it was worth every penny.

It’s a gray and raw Friday here in Massachusetts, Dear Winter. Snow has vanished, yards are muddy, and it feels as though Spring will never come. These are the mean weeks to live here because everywhere else, people are enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of new growth. We have to wait. We always have to wait. People complain about the rain, but I’m reminded that water is life and we suffered a pretty tough drought last year. I thank the clouds, I watch the earth, I pray for green while I breathe in the thaw. Patience, Dear Reader. Patience.

On this Friday, I wish you a little something pretty. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, so it can be anything from a broad range of sights. I wish you the sight of a rain-swollen river, powerful and glittering in the sun. I wish you the precious sight of a newly born animal taking its first steps. I wish you the the delight of noticing the first emergence of green leaves from bulbs planted some time ago. I wish you a stroll past pastel-colored dresses or sharp little suits in the kids section at the clothing store. I don’t know about you, but this time of year fills me with memories of frilly Talbots dresses and springtime hats, little coin purses full of jelly beans, itchy tights and tight, shiny shoes. I can’t help but think of sitting thigh-to-thigh with Grandy, her minty breath coming down on me as she sang along and fanned herself in the pew. She’d bat at my hands when I was too loud digging for jelly beans in my purse and hand me a piece of gum instead. It’s going to be so hard not to call her next Sunday. I wish you a memory like that. Something beautiful and lasting, distant and yet powerful. Call someone you love this weekend, Dear Reader. Share a memory with them. Listen to their stories. Hold on as tight as you can.

I wish you the gift of knowing that somewhere, someone has a memory of you that is just as powerful and profound. Someone is thinking of you and what you do, someone is feeling gratitude for you. Someone, somewhere, is missing you. Your presence in the world is a gift to someone and that is a powerful, wonderful thing. Don’t forget that. Keep reaching out with love and joy, Dear Reader. Keep sharing your infinite beauty with the people in your life and in your community. You never know just how far your light will shine or just how much it is needed.

Until Friday, laugh, cry, hug, kiss, dance, serve and take care.