Time to Prepare the Fields

Photo: A beautiful picture of one of the fields I drive by daily was taken on my fancy camera today. The problem? No memory card in the fancy camera! Doh! So you get mundane picture of lowly writer’s tools instead.

There are a lot of tractors out lately. I noticed it today as I was driving the boys to and from school. Major noticed it first. “Look! A tractor! A green tractor!” Minor was very jealous not to have been the first to have spotted some farm equipment. He was eager for his turn. So when he was able to spy one, he happily announced, “I found a green tracker, too! A bigger tractor than your tractor!”

Lordy.

By the afternoon, fields that had been dormant and snow covered were looking gloriously black and clumpy. It’s time. It’s time to get things going around here.

Me, too. I’ve gotta get back to fiction. I spent my winter doing exactly as I said I would. I read poetry, I did some reading on the writing craft, I wrote down ideas when they came to me, but I didn’t put any pressure myself to produce. I decided to let my fields lay fallow, to let them rest. I vowed, however, that I’d get back at it in the Spring.

When the calendar turned April 1 on Saturday and I started getting Camp NaNoWriMo emails, I hissed, “oh shit, it’s Spring.”

So, now what?

There is more good news than bad news. The rest helped and my brain is full of ideas. There is plenty to write. I picked up a new Moleskine to help me get organized or get started, which is never a bad thing.

The bad news: I’m no less busy than I was in the Fall when I decided to step away to begin with. I was hoping that Minor was going to find an afternoon groove by now, allowing me to get work done. He hasn’t found it, which is a huge disappointment that I can’t really do much about. I’m going to have to wait until the Summer to start writing in earnest, with an understanding that I won’t really be productive until the start of school in September when I get the daytime hours I need to write with any seriousness.

But I can outline now. I can send these months outlining the three projects I’d really like to write. I know I won’t finish them all within the calendar year. However, if I can get the two novellas done and a solid start on the novel, I’ll feel like I did something with myself this year.

For you Dear Readers who just happen to be writers, I highly recommend Lisa Cron’s Wired for Story, which dives deep into why our brains love a good tale and what that means for us writers and storytellers. I like Lisa a lot. I love the way she weaves the science with the advice she is trying to give. She uses clear and helpful examples from literature across the spectrum to make her points. Essentially, her thesis is that what makes you want to inhale a good story (the way some books just hold your attention and you just can’t stop reading it) is the internal change that a character goes through as the story (the external events) develop. The character, their actions and reactions, their internal evolution and ultimate change (for better or worse) is candy for our brains. There is something sort of “duh” about it, but I feel like I’ve read plenty of books where I come away dissatisfied because it was a romp through a lot of action, but nothing happened anyway. The character was the same dude from beginning to end. I’m certainly guilty of that in some of my own writing, though I’ve tried hard to avoid it. I think Lisa presents solid ways to present characters who matter and a story arc that is effective of grabbing a reader’s attention and holding on to it until the last word of the book.

I liked Wired so much that I purchased her follow-up, Story Genius, which you could consider to be the practical guide for application of the lessons she was trying to teach. If you work through it the way that she asks you to, you end up with a pretty solid foundation for a novel. I like it and I’m going to use it for the two novellas I’m going to outline (which are more straight-forward fiction), but I may have to deviate for orthodoxy for my novel. I’m not sure the Story Genius model works well for speculative fiction or Magical Realism (which is where my writing usually belongs and the novel I’m planning definitely belongs). I’ll do my best to keep myself accountable by sending you updates from time to time. I’m looking forward to cracking open this new notebook and getting to work!

This Spring will have other surprises in store. I have two little somethings that I’m working on and will show you very soon. One will be a Mother’s Day gift, though I hope to have a preview before the end of the month. The other has to do with a bit of fiction I wrote a while back and have been working on for a long while. Just wait until you see what I have for you. I can’t even wait to share! Good things are happening around here, Dear Reader! I’m reaching out for what I want. Are you?

It’s a new week. A spring week! Which means rain and mud here in Massachusetts, but hopefully means new green leaves and flowering trees for you, where ever you may be! What are you up to, Dear Reader? Let’s strive for a productive week together.

Until Wednesday, stay dry and take care.