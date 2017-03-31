[Quiet Thoughts] Independent Thinker

Photo: Isn’t the snow so pretty!? Isn’t it just the best? Don’t you just love it?

Funny story about the photo above: I refused to put on my Ugly-But-Practical-Snow-Boots and kept my Cute Boots on today because the Equinox happened and it’s officially Spring and dangnabit I deserve to be cute and… well… vanity is a terrible, foolish thing. When I came down my snow-covered front steps to take this photo, I slipped. Ugly slipped. Dropped my phone, feet all up, screamed like Muppet on TV slipped. I caught myself by grabbing the (cold, slippery) rail, but it pulled my shoulder at a funky angle that I felt immediately.

Basically, what I’m trying to say is, my Quiet Thoughts are “ow ow ow ow wowow” and also “I feel as though I’m losing range of motion” and also “New England is the worst!” It never fails–Winter always stays at the party four weeks longer than she should. No home training, I swear. We are getting 4-6 inches of snow between now and Saturday afternoon. Why, Dear Reader? Why?

Ok ok ok… I’m sorry. I shouldn’t do this. Not for Quiet Thoughts. Gotta get it together. Gotta find something insightful and profound to write.

I guess I’ll look to Major for inspiration. He brought home a dilemma last night.

“So, you see, Jack was at the castle with the Giant, and there was this goose and the goose laid golden eggs,” Major was telling us over dinner yesterday. He skipped over a lot of the opening of the story. I guess he wanted to forget the part about Jack totally disobeying his mother and therefore putting himself in mortal danger. Because clearly the moral of the story shouldn’t be “for the love of God, listen to your mother!”

Ahem.. anyway…

“And so, he had a choice. He could steal the goose or the egg,” Major continued. “And [Major’s teacher] asked what Jack should do. And, I dunno… there was a lot of fighting.”

Oh man. I can’t tell you how excited I was at this moment. Moral dilemma Kindergarten style. Undergrad and Graduate philosophy classes came flooding into my head.

“So, Jack and his mom didn’t have enough food, so… the egg and the goose would be really good for him. But they weren’t his. They were the Giant’s.”

Uh huh, uh huh!

“But he needs food. And [classmate] said if he took the goose, he would always have money, but…” He poked at his plate as he thought. “I thought just having the egg was ok. He could get money for just one egg. So I said he should just take one egg. And the Giant keeps his goose. It’s his goose.”

Me: “But it’s his egg, too.”

Major frowned at this and nodded. “I know. But he didn’t have food…”

Oh my goodness, I wanted to squish him. Don’t you just want to squish him?

Even better, he said: “Nobody else said what I said. They all said to take the goose.”

Capitalist swine. 🙂

He was sincerely unhappy that no one else thought what he thought. Not upset, but unhappy. He looked to us for some sort of understanding: why take the whole goose when a golden egg would be enough? It’s as if he read my entire Quiet Thoughts post from last week or something!

We explained to Major that he was proposing a compromise. A pretty good one, too, given the circumstances. He was being pragmatic. We, of course, had to define all of those terms for him. “It’s good to think differently sometimes. You came up with a good solution,” we told him. He seemed satisfied with our praise.

So, I guess my Quiet Thoughts are really this: Motherhood giveth and Motherhood taketh away. Last week, I thought I was doing it all wrong. This week, I see something is sinking in. Tomorrow? Who knows. We’ll probably fight over nothing like we usually do. What a ridiculous job this is.

Before my shoulder completely seizes up, I suppose I should type out some wishes for you. The yard is covered in snow, the boys are put to bed, I’ve got what I need for a good hot breakfast in the morning… I probably shouldn’t complain so much. Another week has flown by and I’m still here. So are you, Dear Reader. Blessings abound!

On this Friday, I wish you a heating pad. Seriously. Something warm and soothing to put on your back or in your lap on these waning cold days . You know where I’m going with this right? You can totally make one. Don’t have a sewing machine? Maybe you should have coffee with a friend who does… when was the last time you said hello? And that’s a project simple enough that you can make two in one visit, leaving one to pay your machine rental fee. I wish you a walk outside to view the little signs of a promised Spring: bulbs just starting to peek up through the soil, buds becoming pronounced on the tree branches, paw prints in mud or snow. It’s all coming back, even as the cold decides to linger. I wish you time to explore something fresh and new. A pretty pop of color in a new Spring, a new paint color for a room in your home, maybe a different cut or color at the salon this weekend? This is the perfect time to make a fun new choice. Be as bold or subtle as you want, but try something, Dear Reader! I wish you the bravery to say yes to something you wouldn’t normally say yes to! I wish you sage advice from a soul wiser than you. Let it come into your ears and touch your heart, spurring you into action or deep contemplation. No matter what, don’t let it dissipate into nothing. Let that wisdom, lovingly given, plant a little seed in you and grow into something beautiful. I wish you a warm, inviting smile from across a crowded room, a kiss on each cheek and a hug that lasts as long as you want it to. I wish you the loving words of admiration from someone who matters, and the light of truth in your heart reminding you that you are worthy of the love you receive. If your love of self emanates from your core, not only will you be more open to the love those around you, but you’ll show others just how profoundly beautiful love can be. Love yourself because you are infinitely beautiful, Dear Reader. See and love the infinite beauty in the people you encounter this weekend. Shine your light brightly, Dear Reader. We need you more than you know.

Until Monday, sing, cook, laugh, embrace, reach out, stay warm and take care.