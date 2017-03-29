So Mean to Mommy!

Photo: That’s my fox, ya’ll! Isn’t he just gorgeous!? I’ve been trying to get a clear photo of my fox for years! Thanks be to God for my telephoto lens! The male is very active right now, doing a lot of patrolling around the yard. He got scrappy with the groundhog this morning after the poor sucker got too close to the barn. I don’t know if the kits are born or about to be born. I’m on watch, though! The camera is primed and ready for the first kit sighting!

First of all, we have to talk about dinner.

I…over-roasted the broccoli. One may even say that I burned it. I would argue that I was over-zealous with my carmelizing. A real chef would probably inform us all that you can’t carmelize broccoli.

Here’s how the boys described it:

“This is yucky, ucky, so very yucky, icky, awful! It’s horrible!” That was Minor.

“Yes. It’s the worst. Worst, worst broccoli, Mama. But, it’s ok. I still ate it.” That was my sweet, dear Major.

“No, it made my tongue sting. It was yucky yuck yuck. It was the yuckiest terrible.”

“Ok, well, it was yucky. Yes. it was terrible,” Major agreed. “It was the yucky yuck yuck. But, uh, can I have a treat?”

“Yeah, can we have our treat now?”

Brutal! Just brutal! See how they treat me? So mean! I can’t really argue with them. I burned the broccoli. I don’t screw up often but, when I do… I guess I fully earn the ire of my children. To their credit, they did eat enough of the stuff to earn their after-dinner sweet. The Husband scolded them on their critique technique, trying to teach the lesson of how much is too much.

“Just say that the broccoli is a little bitter and then be cool,” he instructed.

The boys then backtracked. “It wasn’t that bad. I’m eating it right now!” Major said, putting a crispy floret in his mouth and then wincing. God bless that child. Minor didn’t go quite that far, but he did sheepishly mumble about how he ate some and it might not have been so yucky.

Minor has been dancing right on the edge of my patience all day. No school and no gymnastics on Wednesdays is really hurting my feelings. Too muddy/snow-covered/cold to be out in the yard is hurting my feelings, too. What did we do for half the morning? Researching fairy garden designs.

Ursa Minor has gotten it in his head that he would like a fairy garden. He saw a commercial for some toy fairy garden kit and it’s all that he can talk about. It is yet another item to add to his very long birthday wish list. I keep telling that child he’s going to need to hone a skill and get a job. Smiles at me, laughs and then gives me kisses instead. I think he is less interested in the fairy magic stuff (he doesn’t ask about it) and more interested in mini-garden part. Whatever. I don’t mind making a container garden and putting some adorable miniature furniture in it.

Here is what I learned about fairy gardens today: this is one hell of a rabbit hole. We must have seen 4 or 5 Youtube videos and a handful of blog tutorials on the subject. Some of the ideas seemed accessible and manageable. Others were a bit extravagant, but you could draw interesting ideas from them. And then there were the straight-up pros who are in a different sort of league. Each of them presented something to take away. Minor wants a little of this, a little of that.

The good news? At least we have something to do on Wednesdays. I figure we can make a trip out of gathering the materials each week, then start with the painting and other construction. He wants to buy a pre-made “fairy house” because that’s the toy he saw in the commercial. I told him we can make our own. It will be nice to go on nature walks to gather the pebbles and stones, we can visit the local nurseries to choose the plants, and I’m praying that the local Five and Dime with have terracotta containers for a reasonable price. It will certainly be a nice way to pass the time. I’ll try to keep a photo log of our adventures. Maybe I’ll start with some drawing and coloring of his ideas.

Are you a fairy garden expert, Dear Reader? Or maybe a good container gardener? I’d love your wisdom. I’d especially love to create something that we can enjoy outside for the Summer and Fall, but then can come inside to live for the Winter. If you have plant suggestions, fire away!

I can’t believe it’s Wednesday, Dear Reader. I still have so much left to do before I can say that I’ve accomplished something. How are you doing? Let’s finish the week strong!

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.