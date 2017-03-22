Trade-Offs and Opportunity Costs

Photo: We are lucky that there is a children’s museum that serves MetroWest, so we don’t have to go all the way into Boston whenever we’d like the boys to explore and play in such settings. This particular place is lovely and does a lot in service to the region, though their hours during the school year are funky, so we couldn’t do everything we wanted to do. I wonder if I should have invested the time in heading into the city and going to the bigger one… or to the Aquarium (to the tune of all the money). Lord, but I wouldn’t have gotten anything accomplished yesterday…

Ursa Major is exploring fairy tales in school. Today was the Three Little Pigs. When asked to tell the tale over dinner tonight, Major was all about it.

“Well, once upon a time, there was a Mama Pig and she had three pigs who she couldn’t take care of anymore. So she sent them out into the world to figure out their own way to live. One finded some straw and another finded some sticks…. and the Big Bad Wolf came and blew down their houses and he ate them!”

The pigs having been eaten is actually a big deal. Contemporary telling of the Three Pigs story has the ill-prepared pigs simply running away rather than getting gobbled up. The fact that they were eaten and died was a big shock to Major.

He continued the tale, with the Wolf trying to trick the final piggy out of his house with enticing talk of turnips, apples and a “fun fair,” which Major thought was a funny thing. Finally, the Wolf decides to come get aggressive. I’ll let Major tell it:

“And he told the Pig, ‘I’m gonna come get you!’ So he climbed down the chimney. And the Pig started a fire and put a pot in the chimney, so when the Wolf came down, he fell in the pot and then the Pig closed up the pot and then he ate the Wolf for his supper! And that’s like, whaaa? How does a pig eat a wolf? Isn’t the wolf too big for his mouth?”

“Well, he probably used a fork and a knife, to cut him up,” I said (probably inappropriately, now that I think about it).

“But that’s weird! Where would he even get a knife?”

Both boys fell into a fit of laughter at this. It was probably the cutest moment of the day.

I needed to be reminded that things can be adorable around here because, frankly, I’m grumpy as hell. Ursa Minor has been at home with me for two days, and that’s after missing three days of school last week. Snow day, normal no-school Wednesdays and then something-something professional development, something-something parent-teacher conferences (which is like, what? This isn’t real school).

It’s a mighty hard thing having Minor home. I sorely miss the days of that absolutely dependable afternoon nap. That 2-hour reprieve during the day was everything to me. When both boys are home and there are no naps to be had, it’s challenging, but at least they will entertain each other. There are fights, yeah… you know how it is… but I don’t feel guilty sitting with my computer and getting a little something done when they are both home and playing in the playroom.

When Minor is home and it’s just him, he expects to be entertained. Constantly. And that is damn hard. 2 days of a constant stream of consciousness and/or pointed and relentless questioning is draining. And when I’m not dealing with that, I’m dealing with the guilt. I feel awful when I put on Paw Patrol. Awful! Every Facebook meme from granola-crunchy unplugged “hands free” moms on the internet flash before my eyes as I take a minute to reply to emails or clear the dishwasher. I tell myself to relax and be reasonable, to understand that when I work I’m providing for something or when I clean I’m doing a service to the family… but I can’t help but feel terrible. I know I should just force him to listen to music and play with legos and work out how to entertain himself. Ultimately, however, he ends up being miserable and then he makes me miserable because he absolutely will not give me the space to have a coherent adult thought.

These are the times when I really feel the separation from family. If we were home, there would be grandmas and great-aunts at the ready to scoop him up and take him off my hands for a bit. Someone would have him over or take him on a field trip or include him in some errand… this is what the “village” is really all about. We have run up on a point where, more than ever, that village really matters. As much as I love the network of friends I have, there is nothing to replace it.

Looming large is the upcoming summer break. Minor will have two weeks off before his brother gets out. I can’t even. What the hell did I pay all this money for preschool for? Summer with both boys will present it’s own challenges. They are too old to take to the grocery store with me. They’ve outgrown the little infant-slide we’ve got here in the yard and there is nothing in the budget for some gorgeous, but outrageously expensive play set. I’m worried that we are going to drive each other crazy and I’m not going to get anything done until September.

Lord, I’m getting ahead of myself and hyperventilating already. Things will be better when the snow melts and we can all go outside. There will be plenty of days on a park bench with a notebook on my lap and two little boys climbing and running around. At least I have a few more years of that. Though, long-time readers know that the suburban playground scene hasn’t always been my favorite.

School tomorrow. Errands to run, but a silent minivan… at least for 2 hours. Sometimes, you take what you can get. Hope you have something to look forward to as the week wraps up, Dear Reader.

See you Friday for Quiet Thoughts.