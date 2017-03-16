[Sponsored] A Stylist for All of Us

This post contains affiliate links, leading to a product that I use and think would be helpful to you, Dear Reader. A purchase through these links earns me a small reward that helps me pay to host my blog. Please never feel pressured to make a purchase based on my sponsored posts. I value your readership above all.

I know what you’re thinking: this isn’t a fashion blog.

It’s true. This isn’t a fashion blog. It’s a crazy mom blog written by a crazy mom. A mom who is entirely too busy for stuff, even important stuff, like clothing. I will start this post stating two important facts: first, I am…curvier than many of my lady peers and, second, I’m no fashionista. I like to dress nicely, but I don’t prioritize clothing in my budget, and I absolutely hate going out to go shopping. I think the last time I was in the mall for leisure shopping was… college. Maybe. Furthermore, whenever I do find myself in an in-store shopping situation, I am always with a woman who weighs at least 100 pounds less than I do and has a budget triple my own. It just ain’t right, Dear Reader! It just ain’t right!

I found my style, though, so don’t feel too badly for me. That being said, it’s hard for me to find well-fitting clothing from brands that are, frankly, cheap, that are in my size. I feel very limited in color and silhouette, and often come away with clothing that makes me feel dressed, but not pretty. Not interesting or stylish. For years, I’ve put up with that, but now, because of motherhood, freelancing and time of life, I have to step out more, which means I have to step up my confidence and my wardrobe.

Enter Stitch Fix, an online personal stylist site that has been around for a few years. I got a postcard from them in the Fall and I thought I’d check them out. Turned out I was at the upper-most limits of their sizing. I ordered a Fix anyway, thinking that something would probably fit… and the box that I got contained beautiful clothing that I could get into, but they just didn’t fit well enough. They said they were going to launch plus sizes in the Spring, so I thought I’d wait them out.

Well, they launched their plus sizing just a few weeks ago and I decided to give them another shot. I’m in great need of two important outfits: an outfit to wear to church on Easter Sunday (I’m such a church lady now!) and a wedding I have to attend in California. It’s a big one–The Husband’s best friend is getting married. On a boat. And everyone on the guestlist? High school friends. High school friends who all work for Facebook and Google and every other tech startup. And who didn’t get fat like we did. sigh I can’t just get dressed for this. I have to show up. So, I ordered my Fix and it got here last week. The results? Lovely!

Outfit 1: Easter

My stylist sent a beautiful yellow blouse (that Minor immediately loved), a gray cardigan with interesting detailing in the back, and a navy crochet skirt.

I have to show you the detailing on the skirt so you can better appreciate it:

This is what I love about Stitch Fix: I would never have seen these three items if I’d gone to the mall and started looking for Easter clothing. I would have passed by all three of them. What I really like about this service is that you can be as detailed as you want to be about your personal style and taste, then give your stylist as much or as little wiggle room as you want and then surprising and interesting pieces come to your door. They give you a little booklet with suggestions on how pieces of clothing they send you may work with other items in your wardrobe. For me, this service is about expanding my palate and allowing me to explore the possibilities of my best self… without the pressure of being out and in a store.

And when I say “be as detailed as you want about your personal style and taste,” I really mean it. Their profile is detailed, and then they give you a big ol’ box to lay it on them. I was really clear about who I am: a Black woman with locs, living in the affluent suburbs of Boston. When I step into rooms, I need to look a certain way. Presence matters here and Ineed to dress in a way that gets me noticed for the right reasons. Always. Don’t be afraid to be clear about who you are and what you want! This is your personal stylist! She won’t know what to choose for you unless you are honest!

I admit that the skirt didn’t fit. Pencil skirts don’t play well with my hips and thighs. I made a note for my stylist for next time and sent it back. I sent back the yellow blouse as well, not because I didn’t like it, but because I decided not to spend the money on it in favor of splurging on the wedding outfit they sent me.

So, this wedding:

This maxi dress that my stylist chose is gorgeous on its own. “It’ll flutter in the wind and look spectacular and chic,” my stylist wrote about it. She suggested I pair it with a navy cardigan and some wedges. Furthermore, she suggested I finish the look with this necklace she sent.

I am usually incredibly picky about my jewelry. I have a set that I wear daily that is classic and unobtrusive. I don’t like flashy, heavy jewelry and I almost rejected the necklace outright. But, feeling comfortable in my home, I put on the dress and put on the necklace and…

It’s just… it’s everything with the dress. It’s gorgeous. Where the dress is light and airy, the necklace is heavy and grounding. I would never have glanced at it if I were in a store. Would never have looked at it with this dress and made a connection. It looks great against my skin and it makes a statement (I won’t look all drab and East Coast at this wedding for sure!). I’m really looking forward to showing up now!

All told, I bought the dress, the necklace and the cardigan for a grand total of $150. While that’s not a little bit of money, it’s a special occasion and they are pieces I’ll be able to wear again. The cardigan, especially, will get a lot of action. You can tailor your price preference when you make a Stitch Fix profile, assuring that they send you items that don’t just fit your wardrobe, but your budget, too. And if you’re worried that this is some subscription box that will hit you up for crazy money every month, please breathe easy: you can have them send you a box on a regular schedule or you can have them only send you a box when you ask for them (that’s what I do).

It’s $20 to have a Fix sent to your door–and that money goes toward your purchase if there is something that you’d like to keep!If you purchase all 5 items sent to you, you get a 25% discount! It’s nothing to sneeze at: if I’d bought all 5 items in my box this time, it would have been $75 off. Items are shipped with a convenient return bag that you simply pop in the mail. It is as easy as it looks. And that’s what I need–easy. Stylish and easy.

I know that this isn’t a fashion blog, but I’m taking the time to write because I believe in this service, especially now that they have sizing that is inclusive for women of all body types (they have Maternity, too! And they style men as well! I might actually sign up The Husband for one. Would you be interested in a post about that?). I’m not the largest woman in the world, but I’m not the smallest either, and I deserve clothing that flatters. This delivered. If Wedding Season invites are flooding your mailbox, Easter is on your mind, or if you just want a little something different but don’t know where to turn… give Stitch Fix a try. I think you’ll find there is something for you.

I will not push this all the time–Longtime readers know that’s not my style–but when I order a Fix, I’ll share what I get.

Interested in giving it a try? Go for it! You won’t be disappointed! Please share with me when you get your first Fix!

